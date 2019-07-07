You are here:

AFCON 2019 AFCON 2019

Egypt eliminated by South Africa in AFCON

by
AFCON 2019
Shares
South Africa stun Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt

CAIRO, Egypt, Jul 6 – Thembinkosi Lorch scored on 85 minutes to give South Africa a stunning 1-0 victory over Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt after a pulsating last-16 clash in Cairo Saturday.

After three woeful group performances, South Africa were rank outsiders against the record seven-time African champions.

A seesaw struggle was settled when a swift counterattack allowed Lebo Mothiba to send Lorch through and score.

South Africa will face arch-rivals Nigeria, who eliminated holders Cameroon earlier Saturday, in the quarter-finals.

Shares

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments