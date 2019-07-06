Walcott leads Everton stars in Kenya

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – English Premier League side Everton FC are set to feel the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani pitch at 5pm today (Saturday) on the eve of their grand friendly match against Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks slated for Sunday.

Everton led by England forward Theo Walcott arrived in the country on Saturday morning aboard the giant chartered Airbus A340 private jet ahead of their historic first tour in Kenya.

Also, in the squad led by their manager Marco Silva, are Morgan Schneiderlin, Andre Silva, Oumar Niasse, Ademola Lookman and Jonas Lossl among others.

Decked in a black tracksuit and blue jacket, Silva who is leading a team to play for in Africa for the first time led his side to disembark from the plane before the players, technical staff and officials were ushered into the country by a traditional dancing troupe, Sarakasi Dancers.

“We are glad to be back to East Africa for the second time and our match with Kariobangi Sharks will pave way for our pre-season tour that started this week. We look forward to the game tomorrow (Sunday) which we hope to enjoy,” Everton seasoned left back, Leighton Baines told SportPesa News.

Cognisant on the lengthy journey from Liverpool, the Blues were whisked away to their hotel in a convoy of 25 vehicles shortly after their arrival that was covered live on local television and social media to underline the stature of the majestic event.

Kenya has been a buzz about the tour of the Blues to the country since January when Sharks earned the right to host then in Nairobi after beating local rivals Bandari FC 1-0 in the final of the 2019 SportPesa Cup.

The official confirmation of the fixture in May set in motion an elaborate sequence of planning and events as technology and entertainment business, SportPesa partnered with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to turn the tour dubbed Everton In Kenya into reality.

Walcott interest

Now, Kenyan football lovers can finally believe they have a chance to watch the stars they have followed with keen devotion take on the best of the EPL on home soil with the 60,000-seater MISC Kasarani expected to fill up to witness from close quarters what Everton is all about.

-Everton in Kenyan squad-

Maarten Stekelenburg

Jonas Lossl

Mason Holgate

Lewis Gibson

Morgan Schneiderlin

Dennis Adeniran

Tom Davies

Theo Walcott

Ademola Lookman

Leighton Baines

Andre Gomes

Oumar Niasse

Ryan Astley

Callum Connolly

Morgan Feeney

Antonee Robinson

Beni Baningime

Joe Williams

Nathan Broadhead

Fraser Hornby

Josh Bowler

Nathangelo Markelo

-By SportPesaNews-