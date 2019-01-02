Gor hit Chemelil, bounce back to winning ways

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jan 2 – Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Chemelil Sugar at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday evening.

With news that former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech had officially joined the club on a two-year deal, the team had a timely pre-match boost as they needed victory at all costs after the weekend 1-0 loss at the hands of Kariobangi Sharks.

And they delievered the three points with precision, Nicholas Kipkurui and Boniface Omondi scoring in the second half as K’Ogalo moved to six points with one match at hand.

-More to follow