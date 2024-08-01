Endrick impresses Ancelotti in Real Madrid friendly defeat - Capital Sports
Endrick in action for Real Madrid against AC Milan in a friendly in Chicago. PHOTO/ESPN

Football

Endrick impresses Ancelotti in Real Madrid friendly defeat

Published

CHICAGO, United States, Aug 1 – Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said 18-year-old forward Endrick “has something truly special” after he made his debut in a 1-0 friendly defeat by AC Milan.

Endrick, who joined from Brazilian club Palmeiras this summer after a deal was agreed in 2022, was substituted at half-time as Ancelotti made a host of changes at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Ancelotti said: “He’s very fast, very dangerous in tight spaces, has the ability to turn with speed in little space, very agile in getting himself free, and all these qualities he has means he’s a great talent. It’s rare to see a player with these types of characteristics.”

Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze scored in the 56th minute when he finished off a slick team move.

Paulo Fonseca has won his first two games since being appointed Milan manager this summer.

Madrid, who are without Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo on the pre-season tour, take on rivals Barcelona in New Jersey on Sunday.

Milan play Barcelona in Baltimore on Wednesday.

