Cheruiyot takes the mile spoils in Eugene

EUGENE, United States, May 27- In what was the final international meeting at Hayward Field before renovations begin, there was a fitting climax and farewell to the historic stadium in the Bowerman Mile.

Timothy Cheruiyot cracked the 3:50 barrier to take victory, but for the second year straight it was Norwegian wunderkind Jakob Ingebrigtsen who stole the show, finishing fourth in 3:52.28 to set a world U18 and European U20 record.

The previous world U18 best was held by Kenya’s Isaac Songok at 3:54.56, and early in the race it looked like Ingebrigtsen may be struggling among the best milers in the world as he ran at the back of the pack.

However, the 17-year-old crept through the field on the penultimate lap, charging up the home straight to challenge world champion Elijah Manangoi for third, the Kenyan just about holding him off with 3:52.18.

Ingebrigtsen’s mark carved four seconds off his previous best, and the teenager is now looking forward to competing on home soil at the Oslo Diamond League next month.

“I wasn’t expecting the race to be that fast, of course the pace was a bit breaky the first couple of laps so I had a lot more to go the last lap,” he said. “It felt really good coming into the home stretch.”

Up front, Cheruiyot was once again highly impressive, the world 1500m silver medallist showing Ethiopia’s Samuel Tefera a clean pair of heels around the final turn, kicking off the front to take victory in 3:49.87 to Tefera’s 3:51.26.

“I like Eugene, every time I come I improve my time,” said Cheruiyot. “My goal for the season is to run under 3:28 in Monaco.”

-Kigen upsets the steeplechase big guns

There was a shock result in the men’s 3000m steeplechase as unheralded Kenyan Benjamin Kigen overturned compatriot Conseslus Kipruto and Olympic silver medallist Evan Jager of USA.

After a slow early pace – 1000m was reached in 2:43, 2000m in 5:30 – Kipruto appeared in cruise control at the front, the race apparently playing into the hands of the lightning-fast Olympic and world champion.

However, as Kipruto began to wind up the pace in the final lap he had unwanted company in the shape of Kigen, who blasted by him entering the back straight and swiftly opened a gaping advantage.

Kipruto simply had no answer, and it was soon clear that he would taste defeat in his specialist event for the first time since 2016, leaving aside his dropout in Rabat last summer.

Kigen was awkward off the last barrier but by then the damage was done, the 24-year-old hitting the finish all alone in 8:09.07. Kipruto edged a photo finish with Jager for second, both credited with 8:11.71.