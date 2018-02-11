Cheserek clocks second-fastest indoor mile in history

Shares

BOSTON, United Kingdom, Feb 11- Multiple NCAA champion Edward Cheserek produced the second-fastest indoor time in history, 3:49.44, to win the mile at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston on Friday.

The US-based Kenyan had won two mile races already this indoor season, but neither one of those were in ideal conditions. The first, a 3:54.73 clocking, was set at altitude in Albuquerque. His second, a 3:53.85 victory in Winston-Salem, was achieved on a flat 200m track.

But, assisted by two pacemakers for three quarters of the race, Cheserek found the conditions to his liking at the Boston University Track Center. The 24-year-old was able to cover each of the eight laps in about 28-29 seconds before crossing the finish line in 3:49.44.

Hicham El Guerrouj, who holds the world indoor record at 3:48.45, is the only man in history with a faster indoor mile performance. Cheserek also smashed his own Kenyan record of 3:52.01 which he set last year.

Aside from El Guerrouj and Cheserek, only two other men – Ireland’s Eamonn Coghlan and USA’s Bernard Lagat – have ever bettered 3:50 indoors.

Cheserek’s next race is over 3000m at the IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting in Boston on Saturday.