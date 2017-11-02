Kericho based farmer wins Sh500, 000 in Dafabet weekend bet

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Kericho based farmer David Chepkwony becomes the first Dafabet weekend winner after scooping Sh500, 000.

Chepkowny won after correctly predicting 11 out of 13 matches in the weekend jackpot which ended on October 28.

He missed two games only which would have guaranteed him the full jackpot prize which stood at Sh20.6m.

The excited Chepkwony said he plans to his winnings to improve his business and also support his family.

“It is a great win for me and intend to put the money to good use by improving my business and also support my family,” the father of two said.

At the moment Dafabet offers the best jackpot products in the industry which are as follows:

Chap Chap Jackpot. (11 Games)

Customers stand a chance to win Ksh 1,500,000/- and the following bonus consolation prizes

9/11 – Ksh. 30,000/-

10/11 – Ksh. 100,000/-

The #ChapChap jackpot is offered daily and costs only Ksh 50/- to play.

Midweek Jackpot. (Progressive)

Customers stand a chance to win Ksh 20,680,865/- and the following bonus consolation prizes

10/13 – Ksh. 250,000/-

11/13 – Ksh. 500,000/-

12/13 – Ksh. 1,000,000/-

The #Midweek jackpot is offered every Monday and ends on Wednesday. It costs only Ksh 100/- to play.

Weekend Jackpot. (Progressive)

Customers stand a chance to win Ksh 20,693,633/- and the following bonus consolation prizes

10/13 – Ksh. 250,000/-

11/13 – Ksh. 500,000/-

12/13 – Ksh. 1,000,000/-

The #Weekend jackpot is offered every Thursday and ends on Sunday. It costs only Ksh 100/- to play.