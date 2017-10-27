Harambee Stars to face Amavubi in friendly

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Harambee Stars will play Rwanda’s Amavubi in a friendly match on November 11 at home in a venue to be decided.

Two venues; the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani and Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos are the options.

At the same time, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is still working on hosting the 2017 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup despite the growing political uncertainty in the country.

“As Football Kenya Federation, there are things we can’t have control over. But at the same time, we know the great uniting power that football has and we feel there is no greater time to host this tournament than now,” FKF Communications Director Barry Otieno told Capital Sport.

“We are working hard to ensure that the tournament is held late next month and at the moment what we are doing is tying down the venues,” Otieno added.

The newly refurbished Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, Mumias Sports Complex, Afraha Stadium in Nakuru and Moi Stadium in Kisumu are the venues which have been pinpointed to host the annual showpiece which seemed to be on its death bed after failing to take off last year.

Already, FKF has sent out invites to teams outside the CECAFA region with Zimbabwe and Zambia said to be hugely interested in attending the end-year tournament.