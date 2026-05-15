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Wave of Staff Exits Looms at Deputy President’s Office Ahead of 2027 Elections

Principal Administrative Secretary Moses Mbaruku told the committee that rising political ambitions among employees had led to increased staff turnover concerns within the office.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – A wave of resignations is expected at the Office of the Deputy President as senior officials warn that dozens of staff members are preparing to leave public service ahead of the 2027 General Election, prompting an additional Sh95.4 million allocation for gratuity payments.

The matter emerged during the presentation of the 2026/2027 financial year budget estimates before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security, chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo.

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Principal Administrative Secretary Moses Mbaruku told the committee that rising political ambitions among employees had led to increased staff turnover concerns within the office.

He noted that most employees are on contract terms and a significant number have expressed intentions to leave public service to pursue elective positions or engage in political mobilisation ahead of the next elections.

“The majority of our members are on contract, and quite a number of them have voiced concerns that they may be quitting the public service to join politics. We also have to take care of their gratuity,” Mbaruku said.

The Office of the Deputy President had initially been allocated Sh3.581 billion under the Budget Policy Statement ceilings, comprising Sh3.481 billion for recurrent expenditure and Sh100 million for development expenditure.

However, revised estimates increased the total budget to Sh3.676 billion, reflecting a Sh95.4 million rise in recurrent expenditure mainly earmarked for personnel emoluments and gratuity obligations for departing staff.

Lawmakers questioned the justification for the increase, with concerns raised during the committee’s scrutiny of the estimates.

Committee Chairperson Gabriel Tongoyo sought clarification on the variance, asking whether the adjustment related to personal emoluments or other expenditure areas.

“I want us to appreciate that there is slightly a diversion from the BPS to the budget of about 95 million. That’s a slight increase. And we assume, I don’t know whether it’s PE, maybe you can explain which area will the increase probably go to?” Tongoyo posed.

Mbaruku defended the revised figures, noting that budget implementation within the office remained strong.

He reported that recurrent expenditure absorption stood at 94.1 per cent, while development expenditure had reached 87.7 per cent in the current financial year.

Despite the additional allocation, the office said it continues to face a significant funding gap. Budget documents show it requires Sh4.548 billion to fully implement its mandate in the 2026/2027 financial year but has only been allocated Sh3.676 billion, leaving a shortfall of approximately Sh871.9 million.

Officials warned that the deficit could affect coordination and oversight functions across ministries, departments and agencies under the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Under the development budget, Sh100 million has been set aside for refurbishment and maintenance of key facilities linked to the Deputy President’s Office, including Sh50 million for the official Karen residence, Sh20 million for the Mombasa residence, and Sh1 million for Harambee House Annex. Works are scheduled to run from July 2026 to June 2027.

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