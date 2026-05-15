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Kenyans vent fury over fuel price hike

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 15 – A section of Kenyans has expressed frustration following the latest fuel price hike announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), warning that the increase will make life even harder for ordinary citizens.

Speaking to Capital in the Morning, motorists, traders and commuters said the sharp rise in petrol and diesel prices will directly affect transport costs, food prices and daily household expenses.

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The new prices, which took effect at midnight, saw Super Petrol rise by Sh16.65 per litre while Diesel jumped by Sh46.29.

Motorists in Nairobi are now paying Sh214.25 for petrol and Sh242.92 for diesel.

Many Kenyans said the increase had come at the wrong time when families are already struggling with high taxes and the rising cost of basic commodities.

“This is too much for ordinary Kenyans. Everything depends on fuel. Once fuel goes up, matatu fares and food prices will also rise,” one commuter told Capital in the Morning.

Another motorist said the diesel increase would heavily affect businesses and transport operators.

“We are already struggling to survive. This will make business very difficult because transport costs will definitely increase,” he said.

Small-scale traders also warned that consumers should prepare for higher prices in markets and shops in the coming days.

EPRA attributed the increase to the reinstatement of 8 percent VAT on petroleum products, inflation-adjusted excise duty and rising global fuel prices.

The government has meanwhile announced a Sh5 billion subsidy from the Petroleum Development Levy Fund to cushion diesel and kerosene consumers.

Despite the intervention, Kenyans fear the latest hike will worsen the already high cost of living across the country.

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