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Matatu Operators Announce 50% Fare Hike, Threaten Nationwide Strike Over Fuel Price Shock

The operators say the latest fuel price adjustment has made it increasingly difficult to sustain public transport operations.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 15 – Matatu operators have announced plans to increase fares by up to 50 per cent following a sudden rise in fuel prices, warning of a nationwide strike beginning Monday if the government does not intervene to address rising operating costs.

The operators say the latest fuel price adjustment has made it increasingly difficult to sustain public transport operations, citing sharp increases in diesel and petrol prices that directly affect daily revenue and profitability.

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They argue that without urgent government action or subsidies, the sector risks collapse, forcing them to transfer the additional costs to commuters through higher fares.

The announcement has sparked concern among passengers who rely heavily on matatus as the main mode of transport across urban and rural routes, with fears that the proposed fare hike will significantly increase the cost of living.

The operators have also threatened to withdraw services nationwide from Monday, escalating pressure on authorities to engage stakeholders in resolving the dispute.

Transport sector players are now expected to enter urgent talks with government officials to avert a potential paralysis of public transport across the country.

The developments come amid growing public frustration over fluctuating fuel prices, which continue to affect transport, food prices, and other essential services.

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