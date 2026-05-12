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South C residents give CS Wahome 7-day ultimatum over delayed probe into deadly building collapse

The residents accused the government and relevant agencies of failing to act against those responsible for the January tragedy that claimed two lives.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – Members of the South C Residents Association have issued a seven-day ultimatum to Lands, Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome demanding a progress report on investigations into the collapse of a 16-storey building along Muhoho Avenue in South C, Nairobi, earlier this year.

The residents accused the government and relevant agencies of failing to act against those responsible for the January tragedy that claimed two lives.

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In a protest letter dated May 11, 2026, the association expressed frustration over what it termed as continued silence and inaction more than five months after the collapse of the building located on Plot No. 68/1306.

The letter was copied to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), National Construction Authority (NCA), Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK).

“We write on behalf of residents of South C and the wider Kenyan public to express our profound outrage, disappointment and concern over the continued silence and apparent inaction by the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development following the tragic collapse of the illegal 16-storey building located at Muhoho Avenue, South C,” the petition signed by South C Residents Association chairperson Abdi Karim Hassan stated.

The association said a previous petition submitted to the Ministry on April 17 had not received any response, raising fears that individuals linked to illegal developments were being shielded from accountability.

“The silence from your Ministry and other enforcement agencies has created the disturbing perception that powerful individuals connected to the illegal developments are being protected at the expense of public safety and justice,” the letter added.

The residents warned that any future tragedy linked to unsafe structures would rest squarely on the responsible institutions and government officials if urgent action is not taken.

The latest protest follows demonstrations staged by residents outside Ardhi House in Nairobi weeks earlier over concerns surrounding the adjacent 15-storey Bridge Port Apartments building, which they claimed suffered partial damage during the collapse.

The association further alleged that the apartment building had violated approved building plans and posed a potential safety risk to residents and neighbouring properties.

The renewed concerns over building safety come amid rising scrutiny over construction standards following another building collapse incident reported in Kajiado County last week.

On May 8, an eight-storey building under construction collapsed in the Olenairi area of Ololua Ward, with at least four workers feared trapped beneath the rubble.

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