Viking Sky Cruise Ship Makes Second Call in Mombasa with 789 passengers, 476 crew members

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19– The Viking Sky Cruise Ship made its second visit to the Port of Mombasa on Thursday, bringing 789 passengers and 476 crew members, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) said.

The vessel, the fifth cruise ship to dock this season, is scheduled to stay for three days, allowing visitors to explore Kenya’s national parks.

“The ship will stay for 3 days, sending visitors to explore our national parks, a crucial boost for local tourism,” KPA said.

Two more cruise ships are expected before the season concludes.

KPA’s Tony Kibwana, speaking on behalf of the Managing Director, Capt. William Ruto welcomed the passengers, highlighting Mombasa’s growing role in handling cruise tourism.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Director General Prof. Erastus Kanga said the visit reflects rising global confidence in Kenya as a safe and diverse tourism destination.

Over 417 visitors are expected to experience Kenya’s wildlife and coastal offerings, including marine excursions in Kisite Mpunguti and safaris in Tsavo East, Tsavo West, and Amboseli National Parks.

KWS, in partnership with Pollmans Tours and Safaris Ltd, has introduced a 30% incentive for groups exceeding 100 passengers, aiming to enhance Kenya’s competitiveness as a cruise destination.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the visit demonstrates Kenya’s appeal to international travelers.

“Every ship that docks here isn’t just carrying tourists. It’s fueling our local economy, supporting our artisans, and creating opportunities for our youth. We are committed to making Kenya the cruise hub of the Indian Ocean,” she said.

The Viking Sky’s call comes exactly one year after its maiden visit to Mombasa.