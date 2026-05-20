Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

FUEL PRICES

Kindiki urges restraint as country recovers from transport strike turmoil

“We must strike that balance. The taxes that you pay are for water, roads and electricity projects and more is on the way. Even the remaining road. But also, I have said we will ensure that where we need to act to reduce the citizen’s burden, we will do that,” the DP stated.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on Kenyans of all walks of life to embrace peace and strive towards the stability of the country as well as guard the two jealously.

Speaking following the transport sector strike where death, destruction and violence was witnessed in some parts of the Country, Kindiki says without peace and stability the nation cannot make any progress on all the fronts of development.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We must strike that balance. The taxes that you pay are for roads and electricity. I have already said it is on the way. The road is here, some of you have been connected with electricity, and more is on the way. Even the remaining roads, we are going to start them. But also, I have said we will ensure that where we need to act to reduce the citizen’s burden, we will do that,” the DP stated.

Kindiki was addressing mourners during the requiem mass of Anita Kendi Murungi, the daughter of former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi that was held at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Karen.

The nationwide strike, spearheaded by transport operators entered an unprecedented second day on Tuesday after matatu operators rejected a government proposal to reduce diesel prices by Sh10 per litre, insisting the reduction was insufficient to cushion operators against soaring operational costs.

While acknowledging Kenyans’ constitutional right to peaceful assembly and expression, the The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Tuesday said acts of violence, looting, arson, destruction of property, road blockades and attacks on police officers and motorists remained criminal offences punishable by law.

“Investigations into yesterday’s demonstrations are ongoing,” the DCI said, adding that hundreds of suspects had already been arrested and arraigned in court.

According to the agency, arrests made nationwide so far include 189 suspects in Nairobi, 259 in the Rift Valley region, 103 in Eastern, 142 in Central, seven at the Coast and 10 in Western Kenya.

“Many of these suspects have already been arraigned today in court on various charges,” the statement added.

Major public transport operators, including Super Metro, Metro Trans, Forward Travellers SACCO, Latema Travellers and Countrylink, announced they would continue suspending services in solidarity with the strike.

“This decision has not been made lightly, but the current situation has made it difficult for us to continue normal operations,” Metro Trans said in a statement while apologising to passengers for the disruptions.

The industrial action triggered widespread commuter chaos in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Kisii, Nakuru and Eldoret, while also disrupting movement along key transport corridors, including the Northern Corridor and the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway.

The protests have also turned deadly.

On Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said four people were killed during the demonstrations while at least 30 others sustained injuries, including police officers and civilians caught up in violent confrontations.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Orengo protests abrupt withdrawal of security officers

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Orengo said his entire personal security detail and officers assigned to his Nairobi residence were withdrawn on the...

20 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Rachel Ruto Highlights Need for Greater Autism Support in Kenya

The Asyl Miras Center provides equal access to intervention services for families regardless of their region or income level. More than 300 educators and...

30 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenya securitises smallholder farm loans in bid to unlock institutional finance

Sucharita Mukherjee, co-founder and chief executive of Kaleidofin, said the broader objective is to build “scalable market infrastructure” capable of directing institutional capital toward...

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto, Tokayev pledge stronger Kenya-Kazakhstan trade ties

To anchor the relationship with Kazakhstan, he announced that Kenya would open a consular-general office in Astana, and progress it to a full-fledged embassy...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Parliament Begins Review of Ndindi Nyoro’s Proposal to Cut Fuel Prices

In a letter dated May 19, 2026, the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly confirmed receipt of Nyoro’s proposals and indicated that...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Kuria Says He Will Back Gachagua if He Makes 2027 Ballot

The former deputy president has repeatedly maintained that he remains in the 2027 presidential race and has intensified political mobilisation efforts through the Democracy...

3 hours ago

FUEL PRICES

MAK rejects diesel deal accuses transport leaders of sabotaging nationwide fuel protests

"While the strike had been organised to address a cumulative fuel increase of up to KSh 76 per litre, affecting Diesel, Super Petrol and...

4 hours ago

FUEL PRICES

Businesses Count Losses as Matatus Return to Nairobi Roads After Fuel Strike

A banana vendor along Moi Avenue told Capital FM that days without transport had left her without any meaningful income.

4 hours ago