Kindiki urges restraint as country recovers from transport strike turmoil

NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on Kenyans of all walks of life to embrace peace and strive towards the stability of the country as well as guard the two jealously.

Speaking following the transport sector strike where death, destruction and violence was witnessed in some parts of the Country, Kindiki says without peace and stability the nation cannot make any progress on all the fronts of development.

“We must strike that balance. The taxes that you pay are for roads and electricity. I have already said it is on the way. The road is here, some of you have been connected with electricity, and more is on the way. Even the remaining roads, we are going to start them. But also, I have said we will ensure that where we need to act to reduce the citizen’s burden, we will do that,” the DP stated.

Kindiki was addressing mourners during the requiem mass of Anita Kendi Murungi, the daughter of former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi that was held at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Karen.

The nationwide strike, spearheaded by transport operators entered an unprecedented second day on Tuesday after matatu operators rejected a government proposal to reduce diesel prices by Sh10 per litre, insisting the reduction was insufficient to cushion operators against soaring operational costs.

While acknowledging Kenyans’ constitutional right to peaceful assembly and expression, the The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Tuesday said acts of violence, looting, arson, destruction of property, road blockades and attacks on police officers and motorists remained criminal offences punishable by law.

“Investigations into yesterday’s demonstrations are ongoing,” the DCI said, adding that hundreds of suspects had already been arrested and arraigned in court.

According to the agency, arrests made nationwide so far include 189 suspects in Nairobi, 259 in the Rift Valley region, 103 in Eastern, 142 in Central, seven at the Coast and 10 in Western Kenya.

“Many of these suspects have already been arraigned today in court on various charges,” the statement added.

Major public transport operators, including Super Metro, Metro Trans, Forward Travellers SACCO, Latema Travellers and Countrylink, announced they would continue suspending services in solidarity with the strike.

“This decision has not been made lightly, but the current situation has made it difficult for us to continue normal operations,” Metro Trans said in a statement while apologising to passengers for the disruptions.

The industrial action triggered widespread commuter chaos in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Kisii, Nakuru and Eldoret, while also disrupting movement along key transport corridors, including the Northern Corridor and the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway.

The protests have also turned deadly.

On Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said four people were killed during the demonstrations while at least 30 others sustained injuries, including police officers and civilians caught up in violent confrontations.