Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany is a point of pride in some ex-Soviet countries but in particular in Russia

World

‘Our real Victory Day’: Ukrainians shun Soviet WWII anniversary

Published

Kyiv, May 9 – The solemn rhetoric and formal gatherings in Ukraine marking the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany on May 9 every year always had deep personal resonance for 62-year-old Volodymyr Kostiuk.

His father was a soldier in the Moscow’s Red Army, fought in Europe during World War II and was held captive in a Nazi prisoner of war camp.

But this year, his pride has turned to indignation and anger, with the anniversary blackened by Russia’s full-scale invasion of his country.

“We were fighting together against the Nazis. It was our joint victory. Today the Russians are killing and torturing us. This shared history no longer means anything,” Kostiuk told AFP, after fleeing from his home as Russian troops poured into Ukraine.

“Did we win then for them to annihilate us now?”

The Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany has traditionally been a holiday of national pride in the countries of the former Soviet Union, which with up to 27 million people killed, suffered the highest toll of any nation in World War II.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin came to power, the holiday has taken on increasingly militaristic overtones, with a bombastic military parade through Moscow’s Red Square in showing off its latest military hardware.

But this year, to shore up Western support and distance the country from Soviet-era rituals, Ukraine is drawing parallels between the horrors brought on Europe by the Nazis and Russia’s invasion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– ‘Evil has returned’ –

“Decades after World War II, darkness has returned to Ukraine. Evil has returned — in a different uniform, under different slogans, but for the same purpose,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address on May 8.

He compared bombings of European cities in World War II to Russian shelling on Ukraine this year and said Russia, like Nazi Germany, was attempting to “give this evil a sacred purpose.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has compared Nazi Germany’s war in Europe with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine © AFP / Aleksey Filippov

The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory summarised the trend in blunter terms, proposing a new slogan for remembrance day.

“We defeated the Nazis — we will defeat the russhisty,” it put forward, using a play on words in Ukrainian that combines the words Russian and fascist.

Ukraine was among the ex-Soviet nations most devastated by World War II.

Its cities were attacked in the first hours of the Nazi invasion; it spent several years under occupation; was the scene of such atrocities as the Babyn Yar massacre of Jews outside Kyiv; saw more than two million of its citizens sent as slave labour to Germany; and is believed to have lost eight million civilians and soldiers in all.

But this year commemorative events marking victory of the Nazis have been cancelled with barrages of Russian fire rocking frontline towns.

Even before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the country was cooling to the Kremlin’s approach to commemoration.

Ukraine began distancing itself from Victory Day’s Soviet traditions more than a decade ago, first by dropping Moscow’s preferred title of “The Great Patriotic War” opting instead for World War II in official discourse and history books.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The ousting of a Kremlin-friendly president and Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 saw the gap widen.

As well as Moscow’s support for pro-Russian separatists, these historic moments saw Kyiv embark on its ongoing project of “de-Sovietisation,” tearing down monuments and symbols from its Soviet past.

After the separatist conflict broke out in the east, Ukraine adopted the poppy used by some Western countries as its symbol of remembrance.

It also banned displays of the black-and-orange Saint George ribbon, which has been omnipresent at Victory Day celebrations in Russia as a symbol of Moscow’s military prowess since its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

– ‘No one will be celebrating –

And since 2015, remembrance events are held not only on May 9 as in Soviet times, but also on May 8 dubbed “Day of Memory and Reconciliation,” mirroring European traditions.

Russia’s invasion has only quickened this trend. Recent polls show just over 30 percent of Ukrainians see Victory Day as important, down from 80 percent in previous years.

The pollster, Rating, described the shift as a “key change in historical memory,” within society, noting that one in four respondents said the event was a “relic of the past”.

Some Ukrainian politicians are calling for May 9 events to be scrapped entirely.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile on the streets of Kyiv, Ukrainians had a different win on their minds.

Leonid Kotlarevsky, a soldier told AFP near a huge World War II monument in Kyiv that May 9 was a celebration “for our grandfathers who fought against fascism.”

With attitudes in Ukraine changing, some politicians in Kyiv are calling for Soviet-era May events to be halted entirely © AFP / Aleksey Filippov

“But these Russian are fascists too, and we should destroy them,” he said.

Rodion, a 51-year-old pensioner nearby said “no one will be celebrating May 9 now,” after Russia’s invasion.

“We will have our own Victory Day, when Ukraine and the whole global community will win against Russia. And that’s going to be our real Victory Day.”

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Special Report

For Ukraine doctors, treating injured Russians a necessary evil

Zaporizhzhia, May 9 – For more than two months, Dr Farad Ali-Shakh has spent his waking hours tending wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. He...

3 hours ago

World

US sending Ukraine more weapons, dozens evacuated from steelworks

Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine) (AFP), May 6 – US President Joe Biden announced another package of military assistance for Ukraine, as dozens of civilians were evacuated...

2 days ago

Special Report

Spain offers ‘children of Chernobyl’ refuge from Ukraine war

Gijon, May 6 – When Igor Pavlosky decided to flee Ukraine with his youngest children after bombs began falling, his destination was clear —...

3 days ago

World

Anti-Kremlin reporter faces fine for ‘discrediting army’

Moscow, May 6 – An anti-Kremlin Russian journalist and municipal deputy said Friday he faced a fine of up to 100,000 rubles for discrediting...

3 days ago

World

Separatists take down Ukrainian road signs in Mariupol

Moscow, May 6 – Moscow-backed separatists in southeastern Ukraine said they had taken down traffic signs spelling out the name of the besieged city...

3 days ago

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP), May 5 – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: – Hundreds evacuated from Mariupol – Hundreds of...

3 days ago

World

UN sends rescue convoy as Ukraine denies Russian truce at steel plant

Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine) (AFP), May 5 – The United Nations on Thursday said a new convoy was en route to evacuate civilians from the “hell”...

4 days ago

World

Top oil producers agree modest supply boost amid demand concerns

Vienna (AFP), May 5 – Saudi Arabia, Russia and other key oil producers agreed Thursday on another marginal increase in output, bolstered by risks...

4 days ago