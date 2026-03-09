Uganda marks International Women’s Day with all-women military parade

KAMPALA — Uganda on Sunday held an all-women military parade to mark International Women’s Day, observed this year under the national theme “Scaling up investment to accelerate access to justice for women and girls across Uganda.”

Addressing the gathering, President Yoweri Museveni’s speech was read on his behalf by Vice President Jessica Alupo. Museveni said International Women’s Day provides an opportunity to highlight the critical role of women and girls in both community and national development.

The president said that the government has long promoted the empowerment of women and girls through education, supportive legislation and economic programs to enable their full contribution to national development.

“Education and skilling of the girl-child is an effective method of empowering not only women but the entire society,” Museveni said.

The parade, which was also attended by foreign envoys, saw the participation of women from various security forces. Cultural performances, including songs and dances, were also part of the celebrations.