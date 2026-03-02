Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Ichung’wah, Cheruiyot lead lawmakers in mourning Late MP Ng’eno

Members of Parliament and other leaders urged Kenyans to in solidarity with the bereaved families and avoid politicising the tragedy.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 2 – A cross-section of legislators from both the National Assembly and the Senate, led by the Leaders of Majority in the two Houses, Kimani Ichung’wah and Aaron Cheruiyot have converged at the home of the late Johana Ng’eno to pay their respects and convey heartfelt condolences to his family.

The leaders expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and paid tribute to the late legislator’s distinguished service as the representative of the people of Emurua Dikirr and as a national leader.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The third term MP was among 5 victims of the fatal helicopter crash which happened on Saturday afternoon in Nandi County.

The victims’ remains were taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, where hospital officials described the condition of the bodies as severely compromised.

Addressing residents late Saturday, MTRH Chief Executive Philip Kirwa said the hospital had received the remains retrieved from the crash site in Mosop, an area in Nandi Hills.

Members of Parliament and other leaders urged Kenyans to in solidarity with the bereaved families and avoid politicising the tragedy.

Buuri MP and Vice Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works, Rindikiri Mugambi pointed out the importance of restraint during this period of national mourning.

“Kindly don’t politicise these deaths. It is not in African culture to speak much about things we do not understand. Let us give the bereaved families time to mourn their loved ones,” said Rindikiri.

Tinderet MP, Julius Melly, urged the public to exercise patience and allow the ongoing investigations into the helicopter crash to be concluded. He assured Kenyans that there would be an opportunity for members of the public to join in mourning and paying tribute to the departed leader.

Melly also expressed appreciation to the Government for facilitating the smooth transfer of the remains from the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital to Lee Funeral Home, acknowledging the coordination that enabled the dignified handling of the process.

Echoing the sentiments, Narok County Governor, Patrick Ole Ntutu, appealed to residents of Narok and Kenyans at large to maintain peace and avoid divisive rhetoric during this difficult moment.

“Let us be calm and condole with the the grieving families. We should allow the investigation process to take its course,” he stated.

On her part, Naomi Waqo led lawmakers in expressing their sympathy and solidarity with the family during this period of mourning, while paying tribute to Ng’eno’s dedicated service to the nation and his constituents.

The Parliament of Kenya through an Ad-hoc funeral planning Committee appointed by the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula in consultation with the family of the late Hon. Ng’eno, is coordinating funeral arrangements and will provide further communication in due course.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

BOTTOM-UP

Government to Construct 47,000 Houses for Security Officers Across Kenya

"Major ongoing police housing developments that are underway include at the GSU Headquarters in Ruaraka, Kiganjo Training School, and the GSU Training School in...

5 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenya Records 5,009 Road Deaths as Ruto, Koome Push for Integrated E-Traffic System

“These accidents and the resulting fatalities and injuries cost our economy an estimated loss of KSh450 billion annually,” President Ruto said.

1 hour ago

JUDICIARY

‘Uphold Integrity and Rule of Law,’ Wanjala Tells New Magistrates

Under the theme “Grounding for Greatness,” the programme focuses on equipping Magistrates with skills in judgment writing, active case management, and judicial craft, while...

1 hour ago

Top stories

System Failure at SHA Halts Critical Healthcare Approvals services nationwide

In a public notice dated March 2, 2026, SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the outage followed a critical system failure on...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Koome: 787 Causing Death Cases Among 62,932 Traffic Offences Filed in 2024/2025

CJ Koome said the Judiciary continues to grapple with a heavy caseload linked to road carnage, even as fatalities and accidents remain alarmingly high.

3 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Orders PPP Motor Vehicle Inspection rollout

The President questioned why the government should spend Sh12 billion to establish inspection centres when private investors are ready to step in.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi Hospital Trains Police Officers in Basic Life Support Skills

Recent studies indicate that first aid is administered in less than 16 per cent of workplace and road traffic injury cases in Kenya —...

4 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Orders Instant Traffic Fines and Road Cameras Rollout Within One Month

The President said the country could no longer afford delays in implementing reforms aimed at taming rising road fatalities and curbing corruption in traffic...

4 hours ago