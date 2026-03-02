Ichung’wah, Cheruiyot lead lawmakers in mourning Late MP Ng’eno

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 2 – A cross-section of legislators from both the National Assembly and the Senate, led by the Leaders of Majority in the two Houses, Kimani Ichung’wah and Aaron Cheruiyot have converged at the home of the late Johana Ng’eno to pay their respects and convey heartfelt condolences to his family.

The leaders expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and paid tribute to the late legislator’s distinguished service as the representative of the people of Emurua Dikirr and as a national leader.

The third term MP was among 5 victims of the fatal helicopter crash which happened on Saturday afternoon in Nandi County.

The victims’ remains were taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, where hospital officials described the condition of the bodies as severely compromised.

Addressing residents late Saturday, MTRH Chief Executive Philip Kirwa said the hospital had received the remains retrieved from the crash site in Mosop, an area in Nandi Hills.

Members of Parliament and other leaders urged Kenyans to in solidarity with the bereaved families and avoid politicising the tragedy.

Buuri MP and Vice Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works, Rindikiri Mugambi pointed out the importance of restraint during this period of national mourning.

“Kindly don’t politicise these deaths. It is not in African culture to speak much about things we do not understand. Let us give the bereaved families time to mourn their loved ones,” said Rindikiri.

Tinderet MP, Julius Melly, urged the public to exercise patience and allow the ongoing investigations into the helicopter crash to be concluded. He assured Kenyans that there would be an opportunity for members of the public to join in mourning and paying tribute to the departed leader.

Melly also expressed appreciation to the Government for facilitating the smooth transfer of the remains from the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital to Lee Funeral Home, acknowledging the coordination that enabled the dignified handling of the process.

Echoing the sentiments, Narok County Governor, Patrick Ole Ntutu, appealed to residents of Narok and Kenyans at large to maintain peace and avoid divisive rhetoric during this difficult moment.

“Let us be calm and condole with the the grieving families. We should allow the investigation process to take its course,” he stated.

On her part, Naomi Waqo led lawmakers in expressing their sympathy and solidarity with the family during this period of mourning, while paying tribute to Ng’eno’s dedicated service to the nation and his constituents.

The Parliament of Kenya through an Ad-hoc funeral planning Committee appointed by the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula in consultation with the family of the late Hon. Ng’eno, is coordinating funeral arrangements and will provide further communication in due course.