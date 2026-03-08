Health PS Warns Long Rains Could Trigger Cholera, Malaria Outbreaks

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8 – Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has warned that the ongoing March–April–May long rains could heighten the risk of water- and vector-borne diseases across the country, urging the public to observe strict hygiene and sanitation measures.

Muthoni cautioned that heavy rainfall and flooding could contaminate water sources and create breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes.

“Heavy rainfall and flooding can lead to contamination of water sources and increased breeding of disease vectors such as mosquitoes. These conditions can contribute to outbreaks of communicable diseases and other health hazards.”

“The public is advised to remain vigilant for water-borne diseases including cholera, typhoid and diarrhoeal diseases as well as vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue during the rainy season,” Muthoni added.

The advisory by the Ministry of Health Kenya notes that the long rains, while vital for agriculture and water resources, may also disrupt sanitation systems, displace communities and increase the risk of respiratory infections due to cold and damp conditions.

Health officials further warned that flooding could lead to injuries such as drowning, trauma and snake bites, particularly in areas prone to heavy downpours.

To reduce the risks, the ministry urged households to ensure drinking water is safe by boiling or chlorinating it, maintain proper hygiene including regular handwashing, and eliminate stagnant water around homes to curb mosquito breeding.

Kenyans have also been advised to avoid walking or driving through floodwaters, ensure proper waste disposal, and seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as severe diarrhoea, vomiting, fever or difficulty breathing.

The ministry says it has strengthened disease surveillance and emergency preparedness in collaboration with county governments to quickly detect and respond to any potential outbreaks during the rainy season.

The advisory by the Ministry of Health Kenya comes on the back of torrential rains that have pounded several parts of the country in recent days, triggering flooding in some areas and raising concerns over possible public health threats