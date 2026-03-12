Death toll from Ethiopia floods and landslides rises to more than 60

At least 64 people have been killed in floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the Gamo Zone of southern Ethiopia, local police inspector Abraham Buha says.

Earlier in the week officials had put the death toll at more than 30. Dozens are still missing.

The authorities reported that most people had died in highland areas, where saturated slopes gave way after days of intense rain. They urged residents in vulnerable areas to take precautions.

Torrential rains have unleashed widespread flooding across East Africa in recent days. Dozens have also died in neighbouring Kenya. Forecasters say storms are becoming more intense in the region, partly due to climate change.

Before the revised death toll, the governor of the South Ethiopia Regional state had offered his condolences to the affected families.

“On behalf of myself and the regional government, I express my deep sorrow over the loss of 30 lives due to landslides and floods in the highlands of Gamo Zone caused by heavy rains,” Tilahun Kebede said in a statement on Facebook late on Tuesday.

Officials said the disaster followed sustained rainfall in surrounding districts.

The town of Arba Minch and neighbouring areas have experienced continuous downpours for two days, causing widespread damage to homes, infrastructure and farmland.

Authorities have warned that further flooding and landslides remain possible.

Mudslides have blocked key roads and several bridges have been flooded, prompting calls for the public to remain vigilant. Emergency teams are monitoring the situation.

Over the past two decades, numerous studies have documented a rise in both extreme wet spells and prolonged dry periods across East Africa.

Scientists have repeatedly cautioned that human-driven climate change is making severe weather events – such as intense, long-lasting downpours – more frequent and more severe.