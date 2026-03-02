Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Court halts prosecution of doctor and nurse as they seek councils backing over rivalry claims

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – The High Court in Nairobi has temporarily stopped the arrest and prosecution of a Nairobi-based doctor and a nurse after they challenged the decision to institute criminal proceedings against them, arguing it was malicious and driven by business rivalry.

In orders issued on February 24, Justice M. Muya certified the matter as urgent and granted conservatory orders restraining the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Inspector General of Police, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations from arresting, charging, arraigning or prosecuting Jane Njeri Kamau and Vivian Masaai Chebef pending the hearing and determination of their application.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The case, filed as Petition No. E007 of 2026 before the High Court’s Criminal Division, followed the DPP’s approval of criminal proceedings through a letter dated February 5, 2026. The charges relate to alleged professional negligence in the course of their clinical duties.

In a Certificate of Urgency filed by their advocate, the petitioners argue the decision exposed them to imminent arrest and prosecution and was made without due regard to constitutional safeguards, including the right to fair administrative action and a fair trial.

They contend the investigative and prosecutorial processes fell short of constitutional standards.

he court directed the respondents and an interested party to be served and to file responses within seven days. The matter is scheduled for mention on March 17, 2026, for compliance and further directions.

Meanwhile, through their lawyer Willy Khaminwa, the doctor and nurse are seeking the intervention of their respective professional councils, arguing the bodies under which they are registered have the mandate to protect their members.

heir legal team claims some unqualified operators in the beauty industry who feel threatened by trained dermatologists are allegedly attempting to discredit legitimate medical practitioners.

They argue the criminal complaint is part of a broader campaign to undermine qualified professionals through malicious reports linked to business competition.

The case is expected to reignite debate over the regulation of aesthetic and cosmetic procedures, and the balance between prosecutorial discretion and constitutional protections for medical professionals facing criminal liability in the course of their work.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

PS Ng’eno Reaffirms Environment Ministry’s Lead Role in Sh250 Billion INReMP Project

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 — Enviroment Principal Secretary Festus Ng’eno, has reaffirmed the State Department’s central role in implementing the Integrated Natural Resources Management...

21 minutes ago

BOTTOM-UP

Government to Construct 47,000 Houses for Security Officers Across Kenya

"Major ongoing police housing developments that are underway include at the GSU Headquarters in Ruaraka, Kiganjo Training School, and the GSU Training School in...

41 minutes ago

Kenya

Ichung’wah, Cheruiyot lead lawmakers in mourning Late MP Ng’eno

Members of Parliament and other leaders urged Kenyans to in solidarity with the bereaved families and avoid politicising the tragedy.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenya Records 5,009 Road Deaths as Ruto, Koome Push for Integrated E-Traffic System

“These accidents and the resulting fatalities and injuries cost our economy an estimated loss of KSh450 billion annually,” President Ruto said.

2 hours ago

JUDICIARY

‘Uphold Integrity and Rule of Law,’ Wanjala Tells New Magistrates

Under the theme “Grounding for Greatness,” the programme focuses on equipping Magistrates with skills in judgment writing, active case management, and judicial craft, while...

2 hours ago

Top stories

System Failure at SHA Halts Critical Healthcare Approvals services nationwide

In a public notice dated March 2, 2026, SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the outage followed a critical system failure on...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Koome: 787 Causing Death Cases Among 62,932 Traffic Offences Filed in 2024/2025

CJ Koome said the Judiciary continues to grapple with a heavy caseload linked to road carnage, even as fatalities and accidents remain alarmingly high.

3 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Orders PPP Motor Vehicle Inspection rollout

The President questioned why the government should spend Sh12 billion to establish inspection centres when private investors are ready to step in.

4 hours ago