Waiguru revives Uhuru’s ‘yangu kumi, ya Ruto kumi’ promise in Mt Kenya unity call

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has called on the Mt Kenya community to honor past political commitments, reviving the famous “Yangu Kumi, Ya Ruto Kumi” deal, while rooting for President William Ruto reelection in 2027.

Speaking on Saturday during the launch of the Mutithi Health Centre maternity wing in Mwea, Waiguru urged residents to uphold regional unity and credibility if Mt Kenya is to retain influence in national politics.

“Uhuru himself said ‘yangu kumi, ya Ruto kumi’. As Mt Kenya, we must honour our promise. Politics is about trust, and once you break trust, no one takes you seriously again,” Waiguru said.

Waiguru warned that despite Mt Kenya’s significant voting population, the region cannot form a government on its own without forging alliances.

She cautioned that political betrayal and internal divisions could isolate the community nationally.

“We may have the numbers, but numbers alone cannot build a government. If Mt Kenya becomes known for breaking agreements, other communities will simply walk away from us,” she noted.

She warned the region risked isolation if it reneges on the original pact struck during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first term, popularly referred to as “Yangu Kumi, Ya Ruto Kumi”.

Government support

In a pointed critique, Waiguru said that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment had weakened his political standing and diminished his ability to champion regional interests effectively.

“Leadership is about direction and credibility. You cannot lead people when you have lost both. Mt Kenya must be careful not to follow leaders who have no clear political path,” she added.

Using a metaphor, she urged residents to remain loyal to the current administration despite challenges.

“You do not abandon the house you built simply because it is raining. You stay, fix the roof, and move forward together.”

Waiguru, who has skipped key meetings of the ruling UDA party, further clarified her political stance, distancing herself from Gachagua’s camp.

“I am on the side of government. I am on the side of development. I cannot join politics of anger, confusion, and endless fights.”

Waiguru’s emergence as a key Mt Kenya voice backing President Ruto has drawn attention at the national level.

Growing influence

Kirinyaga Central MP Gachoki Gitari praised her development record and growing influence.

“I have been following your work closely, and the results speak for themselves. Many second-term governors relax and wait for their term to end, but you have continued to deliver,” Gitari said.

He added that her national profile has unsettled some political players.

“Now that you are a true daughter of the mountain, you are making some men sleepless. They feel threatened because they know you can be picked as Deputy President.”

Waiguru’s remarks come amid rising political temperatures in Mt Kenya, as leaders reposition themselves ahead of future national contests.

Loyalty to President Ruto appears increasingly pivotal, and Waiguru’s focus on development, service delivery, and unity signals her intent to be a stabilizing influence in regional politics.

“Politics is about trust, and Mt Kenya must maintain its credibility if it is to continue commanding respect from other communities,” Waiguru concluded.