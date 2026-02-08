Connect with us

Death toll rises to 8 in North China factory explosion

Eight confirmed dead in Shanxi biotech factory explosion. Authorities detain company representative and launch full investigation.

Published

TAIYUAN, China, Feb 8 — Eight people had been confirmed dead as of 9:30 am Sunday in Saturday’s biotech factory blast in North China’s Shanxi province, local authorities confirmed.

The explosion occurred at a workshop of the Jiapeng biotech company in Shanyin county, Shuozhou city.

The legal representative of the company has been placed under control, and an investigation team has been established.

