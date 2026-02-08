Death toll rises to 8 in North China factory explosion

TAIYUAN, China, Feb 8 — Eight people had been confirmed dead as of 9:30 am Sunday in Saturday’s biotech factory blast in North China’s Shanxi province, local authorities confirmed.

The explosion occurred at a workshop of the Jiapeng biotech company in Shanyin county, Shuozhou city.

The legal representative of the company has been placed under control, and an investigation team has been established.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com