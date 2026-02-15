Joho Declares Himself ODM’s Best Bet for 2032 Presidential Victory

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has declared that he is the Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) strongest candidate for the 2032 presidential election, positioning himself as the party’s natural successor.

Speaking during the Linda Ground Rally at the historic Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa, the 49-year-old recounted his political journey from serving as Kisauni Member of Parliament to completing two terms as Mombasa governor.

Joho emphasized his long-standing loyalty to the Orange Democratic Movement, stating that his political tribulations were proof of his unwavering commitment to the party.

“The people of Mombasa know the journey we have walked together in this our party. I have undergone tribulations because I have associated with ODM. So no one can dare question the sacrifices we have made for this party,” he told supporters.

The former Mombasa Governor maintained that no other party member matched his credentials for the top seat.

“Let me tell you, people of Mombasa, The politics of tomorrow is usually planned today. When you look at me, don’t I look like someone who can be the President of Kenya?” Joho posed.

“Many things will be said, but I am putting together my plans so that in the future days, Kenya will know there can be a President Ali Hassan Joho elected the ODM Party ticket,” he declared to cheers from the crowd.”

Joho also revealed that he had agreed to shelve his 2027 ambitions to allow President William Ruto to complete his second term.

“I’m letting my competitors know that for now I am backing Oburu Oginga as the ODM Party Leader and President William Ruto, but I am putting them on notice and telling them that in the near future they should get used to saying President Ali Hassan Joho,” he told a charged crowd.

His remarks come amid growing speculation that he could be angling for the Deputy President position currently held by Kithure Kindiki.

ODM and the United Democratic Alliance have already mandated President Ruto and ODM Acting Party Leader Oburu Oginga to initiate talks on a possible pre-election coalition agreement.

Mount Kenya leaders have already warned of political consequences should President Ruto consider replacing Deputy President Kindiki with an ODM-backed candidate ahead of the 2027 Presidential election.

Led by Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and Thika Town MP Alice Nganga, the leaders insisted that Kindiki remains their “irreducible minimum” in any future political arrangement.

“I have done my scientific analysis and I can say that whatever Oburu’s faction of ODM is bringing to the table is not even comparable to the numbers the Mountain can give President Ruto. So he should know Kindiki is our DP and that’s our irreducible minimum,” Njuki stated.