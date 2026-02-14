India Positions AI as Development Multiplier, Not Tech Race at Davos

FEB 14 – India has framed its artificial intelligence strategy as a national development project rather than a technological arms race, with a new report projecting that AI could contribute nearly USD 550 billion to the country’s economy by 2035.

Presented at the World Economic Forum in Davos before policymakers, industry leaders and global institutions, the report situates India’s AI journey firmly within a broader economic and governance framework.

The study, grounded in economic modelling and real-world pilot programmes, estimates that AI could drive growth across five priority sectors — agriculture, education, energy, healthcare and manufacturing — at a nominal level over the next decade.

Rather than concentrating value in a single industry, the projected gains are spread across sectors that directly influence livelihoods and social outcomes. Agriculture could benefit from data-driven crop advisories and reduced waste. Education systems may leverage AI to strengthen governance and improve learning outcomes. Energy networks can deploy intelligent systems to reduce losses and improve efficiency. In healthcare, AI tools are accelerating disease detection and monitoring, while manufacturing stands to enhance quality control and process optimisation.

By centring these sectors, the report frames AI as a multiplier of existing development priorities rather than a standalone digital initiative.

The Davos platform amplified a key message: India’s AI strategy is being shaped not only around productivity and economic expansion, but also around inclusion, institutional readiness and governance safeguards.

A system-level framework

At the core of the report, titled AI Edge for Viksit Bharat, is PwC’s proprietary 3A2I framework — a national, system-level playbook for AI deployment.

Instead of focusing narrowly on algorithms or platforms, the framework conceptualises AI as an interconnected “central nervous system” for development.

The first pillar, Access, emphasises digital infrastructure, quality data and skilled talent. The second, Acceptance, focuses on public trust, transparency and ethical safeguards. The third, Assimilation, prioritises integrating AI into real operational workflows rather than confining it to pilot projects.

Once these foundations are in place, the framework advances to large-scale implementation and long-term institutionalisation, supported by governance structures, policy alignment and continuous learning mechanisms.

The design reflects an ambition to embed AI within institutions and public systems, ensuring sustainability beyond short-term technological upgrades.

Leadership voices and state-level examples

Speaking at the launch, Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC India, described AI as a nation-building force capable of reshaping growth beyond traditional GDP metrics.

The report was unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who highlighted how AI applications are already being integrated into governance. In Maharashtra, AI-based tools available in Marathi are helping farmers understand crop cycles and optimise pesticide use. Industrial investment platforms such as MAITRI are also leveraging automation and data analytics to enhance ease of doing business.

These examples underscored how national-level frameworks discussed at Davos are translating into operational systems at the state level.

Pilots demonstrating scale

The report draws on multiple pilots to illustrate applied impact. In agriculture, AI-enabled advisories have delivered double-digit efficiency gains through timely, localised guidance. In energy, AI-powered smart metering systems have improved detection of power theft, strengthening financial discipline. In healthcare, AI-driven tuberculosis detection tools have improved notification rates and enhanced disease surveillance.

PwC argues that scaling such initiatives even modestly could generate hundreds of millions of dollars annually in savings and productivity gains.

The emphasis on practical pilots reinforces the framework’s focus on assimilation — embedding AI into routine workflows rather than treating it as an experimental add-on.

Beyond efficiency metrics

A notable element of the report is its broader definition of AI outcomes. It outlines five expected results from large-scale AI deployment: operational excellence, sustainability, good governance, resilience and financial discipline.

This framing shifts the conversation beyond narrow efficiency metrics, linking technological advancement to transparency, environmental stewardship and inclusive value creation.

Speakers at Davos stressed that India’s AI journey is not positioned as an effort to catch up with advanced economies, but as an opportunity to define a distinct benchmark for responsible scale in emerging markets.

Entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath noted that improvements in policy stability and economic reforms are helping create the regulatory certainty necessary for long-term AI investments.

The report repeatedly emphasised ecosystem-wide collaboration between government, industry, academia and civil society, presenting AI as a structural transformation rather than a sectoral disruption.

As India advances its Viksit Bharat vision, the report characterises the current phase as a strategic inflection point — one supported by structured frameworks, demonstrable pilots and policy alignment aimed at scaling AI responsibly and inclusively across the real economy.