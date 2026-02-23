Gachagua positions himself as Kipsigis defender; accuses elected leaders of Silence

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 – Democracy for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has accused elected leaders in Bomet County of remaining silent in the face of what he termed as injustice against residents.

Speaking during a stopover in Mulot, he criticized local MPs and Members of County Assembly for failing to speak out on issues affecting the community.

“People of Kipsigis, you voted for me and I will be your defender because your Members of Parliament are not speaking, the senator is not speaking, and the president is not speaking on your behalf. Riggy G himself, whom you voted for, will be the defender of the Kipsigis community so that they do not continue to suffer as they are suffering because you are loved,” he said.

He told residents who blocked his convoy on his way to Kisii where the opposition leaders are slated to hold a series of rallies alongside Jubilee Party’s Fred Matiangi

The former Deputy President urged residents to remain united and vigilant, saying effective leadership requires courage and accountability.

“I am very happy to here; we were just passing by with my fellow leaders and decided we must stop and greet the people of Bomet,” the former DP added; “I want to come back here and give you words until your ears get hot. Do you want me to come back? Can hold a big meeting to discuss our issues?”