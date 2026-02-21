Afghan Journalists Stranded Abroad Face Uncertainty Amid Brazil Visa Delays

Feb 21- The Afghanistan Media Support Organization (AMSO) has warned that Afghan journalists stranded abroad are facing deteriorating conditions as they wait for Brazil to process humanitarian visas.

AMSO said many media workers fled Afghanistan after facing security threats, but now risk deportation from host countries as relocation remains delayed. The organisation cited prolonged administrative bottlenecks and a lack of a clear visa timeline, saying the uncertainty is taking a toll on journalists’ mental and physical wellbeing.

In a statement, AMSO urged Brazilian authorities and diplomatic missions to fast-track the processing of humanitarian visas and provide regular updates on relocation procedures.

Many displaced Afghan journalists remain in neighbouring countries, including Pakistan and Iran, where their legal status and livelihood prospects are precarious.

Media rights groups say threats against Afghan journalists have intensified since political changes in Afghanistan, forcing many into exile. AMSO and international advocacy organisations have called for quicker relocation efforts to protect journalists living under persistent insecurity and uncertainty abroad.