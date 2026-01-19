Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital Health

Wetangula Launches Board for MPs’ Post-Service Medical Scheme

Wetangula said the initiative was aimed at addressing the challenges many legislators face after leaving office, noting that some former MPs encounter difficult realities once their parliamentary terms end.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula chaired the inaugural meeting of the 10-member Board of Trustees of the Members’ Post-Service Medical Scheme, marking a major step toward strengthening long-term medical support for current and former Members of Parliament.

Speaking in his capacity as Chairperson of the Parliamentary Service Commission, Wetangula said the initiative was aimed at addressing the challenges many legislators face after leaving office, noting that some former MPs encounter difficult realities once their parliamentary terms end.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He underscored the need for structured post-service support mechanisms to help restore and protect the dignity of lawmakers beyond their time in Parliament.

The meeting also served as an induction session for the newly appointed trustees, who received briefings from professionals drawn from various fields related to post-retirement medical schemes.

The experts guided the board on the applicable policy and regulatory environment, as well as the operational, financial, and governance frameworks required to ensure the effective and sustainable management of the scheme.

The establishment of the trustees’ board is expected to lay the foundation for the full operationalization of the Members’ Post-Service Medical Scheme.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Kenya to seek consensus on 7 key areas at Africa–France Summit in May

Kenya will push for consensus on seven key priority areas including reform of the global financial architecture at the Africa–France Summit to be held...

48 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NIRU launches pre-hackathon mentorship workshop ahead of National AI Hackathon

NIRU launches Pre-Hackathon Mentorship Workshop, equipping 185 Kenyan teams with guidance to develop AI solutions for sustainable development and national security.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Five Killed after Trailer Ploughs into Matatu in Gilgil

The Motorists Association of Kenya said the accident occurred at the Diatomite area in Gilgil along the busy highway.

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Duale advances transition of police, prison personnel to State health insurance

Health CS Aden Duale convenes high-level meeting to transition police and prison personnel to state-run SHIF, enhancing access to quality healthcare under UHC.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court hears manslaughter case over fatal BBL surgery that cost Sh693,000

A Nairobi woman died from complications following a Brazilian Butt Lift at Body by Design clinic. Court hears manslaughter case against clinic.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Man who sought Sh10mn bribe from road engineer out on bail

Nairobi court releases Seth Omosira Osumo on strict bail after allegedly impersonating Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and attempting to extort Sh10 million.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lee urges Kenyans to embrace non-violence in MLK Day appeal

Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui urges Kenyans to embrace unity and non-violence on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marking the global legacy of peace and...

5 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Labour mobility, climate action key agenda in German FM visit to Nairobi

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul visits Kenya for bilateral talks with President Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi, focusing on trade, labour, and green growth.

5 hours ago