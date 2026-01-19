Wetangula Launches Board for MPs’ Post-Service Medical Scheme

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula chaired the inaugural meeting of the 10-member Board of Trustees of the Members’ Post-Service Medical Scheme, marking a major step toward strengthening long-term medical support for current and former Members of Parliament.

Speaking in his capacity as Chairperson of the Parliamentary Service Commission, Wetangula said the initiative was aimed at addressing the challenges many legislators face after leaving office, noting that some former MPs encounter difficult realities once their parliamentary terms end.

He underscored the need for structured post-service support mechanisms to help restore and protect the dignity of lawmakers beyond their time in Parliament.

The meeting also served as an induction session for the newly appointed trustees, who received briefings from professionals drawn from various fields related to post-retirement medical schemes.

The experts guided the board on the applicable policy and regulatory environment, as well as the operational, financial, and governance frameworks required to ensure the effective and sustainable management of the scheme.

The establishment of the trustees’ board is expected to lay the foundation for the full operationalization of the Members’ Post-Service Medical Scheme.