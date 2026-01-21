President Ruto Nominates Former NTSA Boss Francis Meja as PSC Chairperson

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 21- President William Ruto has nominated Francis Meja, the former Director-General of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), to serve as Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei stated that Meja, who has been a member of the PSC since January 2025, brings extensive experience in public administration and the private sector.

“He was the founding head of NTSA, oversaw motor vehicle registration as the Ministry of Transport’s Registrar, and served on the council of Murang’a University of Technology,” he stated.

“In addition to his public service credentials, Meja has spent over 15 years in banking and financial services, holding senior management roles at Equity Bank Kenya PLC and the Housing Finance Company of Kenya (HFCK). He holds an MBA in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi.”

The nomination has been forwarded to the National Assembly for parliamentary vetting and approval, as required under the constitution.

If confirmed, Mr. Meja will lead the PSC in overseeing human resource management across Kenya’s public service, including recruitment, promotions, and adherence to service standards.

In November, President Ruto formally declared the position of Public Service Commission (PSC) chairperson vacant and appointed a seven-member panel to recruit a new office holder.

In a special gazette notice dated November 3, 2025, the President invoked Section 7(3) of the Public Service Commission Act and Paragraph 1(1) of the First Schedule to constitute the selection committee.

The PSC, established under Article 233 of the constitution, is mandated to recruit for public offices, manage disciplinary processes across the public service and uphold the values and principles of public service.

Under Article 250(6) of the constitution, commissioners, including the chairperson, serve a single non-renewable six-year term.

The PSC chairperson plays a pivotal role in steering reforms in the public sector, overseeing recruitment, and ensuring adherence to constitutional principles such as meritocracy, integrity, and inclusivity in government appointments.

With major ongoing government restructuring programmes, including rationalisation of the civil service and digital transformation of government operations, the next PSC chair is expected to play a central role in shaping Kenya’s public workforce and service delivery reforms.