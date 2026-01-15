Connect with us

EPRA said the maximum allowed retail prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will fall by Sh2, Sh1 and Sh1 per litre respectively/FILE

business

Fuel prices ease as decline in landed costs pushes petrol down by Sh2

In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene now retail at Sh182.52, Sh170.47 and Sh153.78 per litre respectively.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya — Motorists have received modest relief at the pump after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) cut the price of petrol by Sh2 per litre driven by a decline in the landed cost of imported fuel.

In its monthly review released on Wednesday, EPRA said the maximum allowed retail prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will fall by Sh2, Sh1 and Sh1 per litre respectively for the period running from January 15 to February 14, 2026.

In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene now retail at Sh182.52, Sh170.47 and Sh153.78 per litre respectively.

The regulator attributed the price cuts to a broad-based decline in the average landed cost of fuel imports.

Data from EPRA shows the landed cost of Super Petrol dipped slightly by 0.10 per cent from USD592.84 per cubic metre in November 2025 to USD592.24 in December 2025.

Lower international prices

Diesel recorded a sharper decline of 4.20 per cent from USD654.24 to USD626.75 per cubic metre, while Kerosene fell by 8.92 per cent from USD667.05 to USD607.55 per cubic metre over the same period.

“During the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene decreased by Sh2.00 per litre, Sh1.00 per litre and Sh1.00 per litre respectively,” EPRA said.

Kenya imports all its petroleum products in refined form, making local pump prices highly sensitive to movements in international markets and shipping costs, as well as the exchange rate.

International fuel prices also trended lower in December, with Super Petrol averaging USD651.87 per metric tonne, Diesel USD583.55 and Kerosene USD645.36, down from November levels.

Crude oil markets mirrored the trend, with Murban crude — the benchmark for Kenya’s fuel imports — falling to an average of USD65.79 per barrel in December from USD70.22 in November.

The shilling remained relatively stable against the US dollar at about Sh129, helping cushion local pump prices from currency-driven increases.

EPRA said pump prices are inclusive of the 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) and adjusted excise duty, in line with the Finance Act 2023 and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024.

