Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Kenya Red Cross said the area remains cordoned off as multi-agency teams continue combing through debris/COURTESY

County News

Pedestrian injured in South C building collapse, search for missing guards on

A pedestrian was injured after a 16-storey building collapsed in South C, Nairobi. Police are searching for missing guards as investigations begin.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 — Lang’ata Sub-County Police Commander Pius Mwanthi has confirmed that one pedestrian was injured after a 16-storey building under construction collapsed in South C, Nairobi, with search efforts ongoing to trace night guards who were reportedly on duty at the site.

Mwanthi said the injured man, believed to have been passing near the construction site at the time of the collapse, was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He added that several security guards who were manning the premises could not immediately be accounted for, raising fears that they may be trapped under the rubble.

Emergency responders, including multi-agency teams and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), continued search and rescue operations at the scene hours after the building came down at dawn on January 2, 2025.

As rescue efforts intensified, South C Member of County Assembly (MCA) Abass Khalif blamed negligence and oversight failures by Nairobi City County officials, calling for accountability over the incident.

Lapses

In a statement, Khalif described the collapse as a devastating tragedy and extended condolences to the victims and their families.

He said preliminary findings pointed to serious lapses within the Nairobi City County Urban Planning Department, particularly in inspection, enforcement, and development control.

“I have ordered a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause, but preliminary findings point to negligence and oversight failures by the Nairobi City County’s Urban Planning Department,” Khalif said.

He noted that officers responsible for planning, inspection, enforcement, architecture, surveying, and development control bear the duty of ensuring compliance with building regulations and must be held to account.

Khalif observed that similar incidents have occurred in the past despite repeated warnings over weak approval and enforcement processes within the county.

“We know this is not the first time such an incident has happened. County officials and the building owners must be held to account for this tragedy,” he said.

“This should be the final incident and must serve as a lesson. Sixteen floors collapsing is a clear indicator that something was fundamentally wrong from the start.”

To prevent future tragedies, the MCA said authorities plan to review all approved building plans in South C and strengthen monitoring of ongoing construction projects.

The collapsed structure was adjacent to other buildings under construction and damaged at least one neighbouring property.

Police said the owner and contractor of the building are being sought for questioning as investigations continue to establish whether the construction complied with approved plans and existing building regulations.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Cordon expanded around collapsed South C building amid fears over adjacent building

Authorities have widened the security cordon after a 16-storey building collapsed in South C, Nairobi, destabilising a neighbouring high-rise as rescue efforts continue.

2 minutes ago

County News

MCA blames City Hall failures for building collapse in South C

South C MCA Abass Khalif blames Nairobi City County negligence after a 16-storey building collapsed in South C.

49 minutes ago

County News

South C building collapse: Sniffer dogs on site amid fears of trapped victims

Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai subsequently claimed that at least two security guards and two Bolt drivers, along with their passengers,...

2 hours ago

County News

16-storey building under construction collapses in South C

Red Cross said the building collapsed in the early hours of Friday adding that a multi-agency team was on site.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans usher in 2026 with prayers, fireworks and renewed hope

Kenyans ushered in 2026 with prayer services, fireworks and renewed optimism as President Ruto described the year as a watershed moment.

1 day ago

Top stories

EACC Arrests Two Traffic Officers for Bribery Along Likoni-Lungalunga Road

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 24-The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two traffic police officers attached to the Diani Traffic Base for allegedly soliciting bribes...

December 24, 2025

Kenya

Kenya Met Forecasts Continued Rainfall Across Southern Kenya Amid Festive Travel

In its weekly outlook, KMD noted that rainfall will persist in several key regions, including the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley,...

December 24, 2025

Top stories

Why Everyone Is Rushing to the Village This Christmas despite economic upheavels

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 24 – As buses snake their way out of the capital and towns fall quieter, one truth remains clear. At Christmas,...

December 24, 2025