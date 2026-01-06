Connect with us

NCCK distances itself from Prophet Owuor, backs medical treatment and church regulation

NCCK chairperson Elias Otieno said while the council believes in divine healing, pastors must not replace God or undermine medicine.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has distanced itself from the teachings and practices of self-styled prophet David Owuor, insisting that no religious leader should discourage believers from seeking established medical care.

“We believe in faith healing, but it is God who heals not pastors. Nobody should be denied access to established medical treatments for their health. Those claiming otherwise are acting irresponsibly,” Otieno said.

His remarks come against the backdrop of public concern over claims of miraculous healing and the role of churches in influencing medical decisions among congregants.

Otieno said NCCK does not take responsibility for the actions of churches and ministries that operate outside recognised structures, warning that the lack of oversight has contributed to controversial practices.

“Some churches operate independently and are not under any regulatory umbrella. If one pastor practices one thing and another does something different, it creates disunity and weak oversight,” he explained.

The NCCK chairperson also defended ongoing proposals to regulate religious institutions, dismissing claims that such measures would interfere with preaching or freedom of worship.

“When the proposed bill is fully understood through consultation and public participation, it will create a common framework for regulating religious institutions. Misinterpretations that it will limit preaching are incorrect,” Rev. Otieno added.

NCCK has previously called for accountability, transparency and ethical leadership within religious spaces, arguing that regulation would help protect congregants while preserving freedom of worship.

 Investigations have been  ordered by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale targeting self-styled prophet David Owuor of the Repentance and Holiness Ministry.

Duale asked the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) to investigate claims that Owuor had cured HIV patients.

Following a crusade in Nakuru in the final two days of 2025 by the self-styled prophet, some attendants claimed to have been cured of serious diseases like cancer and HIV.

However, the Health CS and KMDDC issued a strongly worded statement enumerating the dangers of believing such claims.

Duale said in a statement on Sunday, January 4, that while the ministry recognises the place of faith in Kenyans’ lives, “matters of health and life must remain firmly grounded in science, ethics and evidence-based medicine”.

KMPDC, which licenses doctors, said it would conduct a probe and that it would take “appropriate actions” against the doctors, which it said would include “potential legal measures”.

“While faith and spiritual beliefs play an important role in many people’s lives, relying solely on unverified healing methods for serious illnesses can pose grave risks,”

” KMPDC strongly advises the public against abandoning prescribed medical treatments, such as for HIV/Aids, diabetes, hypertension, epilepsy and other chronic conditions in favour of unproven alternatives, as such actions contradict established public health guidelines,” said the regulator in a statement.

During the crusade, people who had chronic diseases or had disabilities were declared fit, but according to KMPDC, the lack of scientific evidence raised questions.

