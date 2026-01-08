KMTC Warns Applicants Against Admission Scams as KUCCPS Opens March 2026 Intake

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has issued a strong warning to the public over a surge in admission scams targeting prospective students, following the opening of applications for the March 2026 intake.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, KMTC cautioned applicants against fraudsters who are using social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp, as well as unsolicited phone calls, to falsely claim they can secure admission slots in exchange for money.

KMTC emphasized that such requests are illegal and should be treated as criminal activity.

“KMTC admissions are based strictly on merit and meeting the required cluster points. No one should pay money to secure a position. Any person claiming to help you obtain an admission letter for a fee is committing a crime,” the advisory reads.

The college stressed that all applications for pre-service courses must be submitted through the official KUCCPS Student Portal at students.kuccps.ac.ke.

Official admission letters are never sent via WhatsApp; once a student is placed by KUCCPS, they can download their letter directly from the KMTC website.

Applicants for the March 2026 intake are urged to adhere to the official application window, which runs from January 7 to January 27, 2026. Prospective students can find detailed programme information and course requirements at kmtc.ac.ke.

Those facing difficulties with the online application system can visit any KMTC campus nationwide for assistance.

KMTC also provided official contact points for verification and reporting suspicious activity: the college’s website, mobile line 0770 999 657, and email at admissions@kmtc.ac.ke.

The college concluded by urging applicants to remain vigilant and only use official channels to avoid falling prey to fraud.

Yesterday, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened application process for placement to Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for the March 2026 intake.

The application period will run from January 7 to January 27, 2026. The launch of the application process marks the beginning of the 2026 phased university and college student placement process.

Qualified Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) holders are invited to log into the KUCCPS online application system and pick available KMTC Diploma and Certificate programmes subject to meeting minimum requirements.

Available programmes, institutions, minimum requirements and application guidelines are available on the KUCCPS application portal students.kuccps.ac.ke.

The 2025 KCSE Examination cohort will have an opportunity to apply for the September 2026 intake, whose application will open in the coming phases. For the KMTC March 2026 intake, 21,774 vacancies are available in 36 Diploma and Certificate programmes offered in 98 KMTC campuses across the country.

The Universities Act, 2012 mandates KUCCPS to coordinate placement of students to universities and colleges. The Act also requires the KUCCPS Board to establish criteria to enable students access the courses for which they applied taking into account the students’ qualifications and listed priorities.