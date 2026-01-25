Kindiki castigates Gachagua’s plan to scrap SHA and Affordable Housing levy

Connect with us

The DP warned that such pronouncements undermine youth employment, noting that the affordable housing initiative has already created over 530,000 jobs, with the figure expected to rise to one million by December.

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended key government programs, cautioning against political pronouncements that threaten initiatives aimed at uplifting Kenyans, particularly the youth.

While addressing faithfuls at the Interdenominational Sunday Worship and Thanksgiving Service in Maemba, Sigowet-Soin Constituency, Kericho County, Kindiki responded to statements by the opposition that they would abolish the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the Affordable Housing Program once they get power.

He further explained that the SHA, which critics seek to dismantle, has created employment opportunities for 107,000 Community Health Promoters and currently serves 29 million Kenyans.

In contrast, he noted, the NHIF served only 7.5 million people, urging leaders to be truthful about the consequences of dismantling programs that support livelihoods and expand access to healthcare.

The Deputy President also reiterated that the government will not allow any learner to be left behind, citing President Ruto’s directive that all students transitioning to Grade 10 must report to school, with or without school fees or uniforms.

Kindiki revealed that the Ministry of Education has confirmed that transition rates have risen from 70 percent to 92 percent since President Ruto’s directive, adding that the remaining 8 percent are expected to report, after which all other requirements will be addressed

