Teacher killed in Garissa al-Shabaab raid employed in January 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 — A primary school teacher killed in a suspected Al-Shabaab attack in Garissa County had served just one year under the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), a brief but committed tenure marked by courage and dedication to his learners.

Stephen Vundi Musili, a teacher at Hulugho Primary School in Hulugho Sub-County, was brutally attacked and killed at dawn on Monday, January 26.

He had been employed by the TSC on January 2, 2025, choosing to serve in a challenging and insecure environment far from home.

In a statement, the Teachers Service Commission said it received the news of Musili’s death “with great sadness,” describing him as a devoted educator who embraced the noble duty of teaching with exemplary commitment.

“Musili was a dedicated teacher who committed himself to educating learners in a challenging environment with courage, dedication, and professionalism,” the Commission said, noting that his death is not only a loss to his family but also to the education sector and the community he served.

Security officials said the attack occurred early Monday when heavily armed militants struck multiple targets in Hulugho town.

The assailants first invaded the home of Boma Location Chief Abdifatah Mohamud, shooting him at close range before detonating an explosive device on his vehicle parked outside. Family members inside the house escaped unharmed.

Forced outside

The militants then targeted Musili’s home, forcing him outside before killing him a short distance away. The attackers fled immediately afterward, police said.

Authorities said the group also launched a probing attack on Hulugho Police Station, firing AK-47 rifles and a rocket-propelled grenade. No injuries were reported at the station.

Both the chief and the teacher died from gunshot wounds, and their bodies were transferred to a local mortuary as investigations began.

Working closely with security agencies, the government has flown Musili’s body to Nairobi for preservation at Chiromo Funeral Home. The TSC said it is coordinating with the family to provide support and ensure a dignified send-off.

The Commission, together with other government agencies, is scheduled to visit Hulugho Sub-County on January 27, 2026, to assess the security situation and review the safety of teachers and other public servants in the area.

“The Commission strongly condemns this heinous and cowardly act of terror, which has not only robbed a young teacher of his life but also undermines the right to education, peace, and security for teachers and learners alike,” said Eveleen Mitei, Acting Commission Secretary.

Porous crossings

Hulugho, near the Kenya–Somalia border, has repeatedly been targeted by Al-Shabaab militants who exploit porous crossings to stage attacks.

Local leaders, including Garissa Woman Representative Edo Udgoon Siyad and Ijara MP Abdi Ali Abdi, condemned the killings and called for enhanced security operations to protect residents and public servants.

The attack has revived painful memories in Kenya’s North Eastern region, where counties such as Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera have previously witnessed targeted attacks on non-local teachers.

In past years, such incidents forced hundreds of teachers to abandon their workstations, dealing a severe blow to education in the region.

One of the most notable attacks occurred in 2014, when the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group ambushed a bus and killed 28 non-Muslims on board after singling them out from other passengers.

For Musili’s family and his pupils at Hulugho Primary School, his death is a stark reminder of the risks borne by teachers who serve on the frontlines of insecurity — and of a young educator whose life was cut short just as his career began.