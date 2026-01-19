Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Court to issue Direction in Case Over Posts About President Ruto by Atheist Society Founder Mumia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 -The court is set to determine the way forward in a case in which atheist society founder Harrison Mumia is accused of publishing false information linked to remarks and images about President William Ruto.

Mumia was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on January 5 and charged under Section 22 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, which criminalises the publication or circulation of false, misleading or fictitious information likely to cause public alarm or undermine confidence in public institutions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Prosecutors allege that Mumia circulated the contested material through various social media platforms, falsely portraying the Head of State as deceased and publishing content authorities say was capable of causing fear, panic or unrest.

He denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.

The case is being heard before Chief Magistrate Dolphina Alego, who granted Mumia release on Sh500,000 cash bail or a Sh1 million bond, pending further directions and hearing of the case.

According to court documents, the prosecution maintains that the images and statements were widely shared online before authorities intervened, adding that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

Mumia had been held by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for four days before being presented in court, a move that attracted criticism from civil liberties groups and free speech advocates.

Through his lawyers, Mumia has dismissed the accusations, arguing that the charge amounts to an abuse of cybercrime laws that have previously faced constitutional challenges over potential infringement on freedom of expression.

His defence team has indicated it may challenge both the constitutionality of the charge and the manner of his arrest and detention, as the case proceeds to the next stage.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

US Embassy in Nairobi to Close Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – The United States Embassy in Nairobi will be closed on Monday, January 19, in observance of Martin Luther King...

1 hour ago

EDUCATION

Inside Government’s Door-to-Door Plan to Push JSS Transition to 100pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 — The government has rolled out a nationwide door-to-door campaign aimed at ensuring all eligible learners transition to Junior Secondary...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Two Arrested Over Fake KCSE 2025 Result Slips Scam

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Two suspects linked to the production and circulation of fake Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2025 result slips...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kisumu Issues Seven-Day Notice to Remove Illegal Structures

The notice, issued under Section 72 of the Physical and Land Use Planning Act, 2019, applies across the city and targets traders whose permits...

2 hours ago

County News

2 Iranians arrested after stealing Sh15,000 from Thika shopkeeper

Thika detectives arrest two Iranian nationals accused of stupefying a shopkeeper and stealing Sh15,000. Police intervene to prevent mob justice as suspects await arraignment.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Raila cannot be cloned’: Ahmednassir declares ODM politically dead

Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi says ODM is politically dead without Raila Odinga, dismissing Oburu Odinga’s leadership as Kenya heads to 2027.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘We cannot be given peanuts’: Oburu vows tough talks with UDA ahead of 2027

Oburu said any future political arrangement with the ruling party must guarantee ODM what it has missed out in the past, warning that the...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli reappointed KPAWU boss as he seeks sixth term at COTU

Veteran trade unionist Francis Atwoli has been re-appointed unopposed as KPAWU Secretary General for another five-year term as he prepares to defend his COTU-K...

2 days ago