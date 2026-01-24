Cheruiyot blasts Matiang’i over education criticism; says he bungled sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 — Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has accused former Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i of hypocrisy for criticising the state of the education sector, saying the previous administration left the system in disrepair.

Cheruiyot accused the former CS of negligence, arguing that he lacks moral authority to lecture the country on education reforms.

“He tells us about the education sector, claiming he does not know what has happened. My friend, you are the last person who can lecture anybody on education. You were part of the government that destroyed education in this country,” Cheruiyot said.

He made the remarks in Soin Sigowet, Kericho County, during a Women Empowerment programme and the elevation of Tabaita Location to a fully fledged administrative unit.

The Senate Majority Leader said the previous administration planned the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) without putting in place adequate infrastructure or proper planning for student placement.

He defended the Kenya Kwanza administration, saying it has made significant progress in stabilising the education sector, including the recruitment of 100,000 teachers in less than three years and the construction of 24,000 classrooms nationwide.

“When the President took over, there were no teachers in schools. That is why, in less than three years, he has employed 100,000 teachers,” Cheruiyot said.

“When you planned the CBC programme, you had not even planned where the children would go to study.”

He added that the government has allocated Sh700 billion to the education sector to ensure learners have access to schooling.

Matiang’i, who served as Education Cabinet Secretary between December 2015 and January 2018, recently accused the government of presiding over disorder in the education sector, citing policy inconsistencies that he said have left parents confused and institutions struggling.

He challenged the government to explain challenges in school placement and funding, particularly reductions in capitation.

Matiang’i’s remarks come amid broader criticism from opposition leaders over the system used to place Grade 10 students in secondary schools.

Despite the criticism, Matiang’i is widely remembered for his hands-on and firm leadership style in the education sector before his transfer to the Ministry of Interior in early 2018.

During his tenure, he oversaw key policy reforms, including the introduction of the CBC, enforcement of the yellow painting of school buses for easy identification, and the delocalisation of school principals.

He is also credited with restoring examination integrity through sweeping reforms that led to a crackdown on cheating, including the dismissal of corrupt Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) officials and the release of examination results within a record four weeks.