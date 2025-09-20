Connect with us

Former Interior CS Fred Matiangi/FILE/Ministry of Interior

Headlines

Matiang’i Credits God for Acquittal in Contempt of Court Case

Published

KISII, Kenya Sept 20 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has attributed is acquittal over contempt of court charges to divine intervention.

The 2027 presidential hopeful made the remarks on Saturday when he joined Christian faithful during a church in Kisii.

In the ruling delivered on September 19, 2025, Court of Appeal Justices Wanjiru Karanja, Lydia Achode, and Joel Ngugi set aside contempt findings and personal fines of Ksh.200,000 each that had been slapped on Dr. Matiang’i, then Immigration Principal Secretary (Rtd) Maj. Gen. Gordon Kihalangwa, and former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet.

The bench found that the High Court had imposed the conviction and fine without the formal institution of a contempt application.

“Our holding is narrow: that the imposition of penal and declaratory sanctions for contempt on 28th – 29th March, 2018, could not, on the procedure employed, be sustained without a formal motion and due process safeguards,” the Appellate Judges observed.

The High Court judge George Odunga had at the time said the matter will not proceed further until Miguna is produced in court.
Miguna had been in the custody of immigration officers since his arrival at the JKIA on Monday.

Airport authorities attributed his detention to refusal to comply with immigration procedures for clearance.

The Interior Ministry maintained that the controversial lawyer is not a Kenyan citizen having failed to apply for the same.

According to the ministry, Miguna lost his Kenyan citizenship when he acquired Canadian citizenship under the former constitution when dual citizenship was forbidden.

