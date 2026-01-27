Connect with us

Capital FM’S February Editorial Focus: Sustainability & Climate Action

Throughout the month, Capital FM will explore climate change as it is experienced on the ground and as it is managed, or mismanaged, through policy and investment decisions. We will tell the human stories behind floods and drought, examine how communities are trying to build resilience, and ask whether the country is doing enough to prepare for what lies ahead.

Published

Every month, Capital FM picks one national issue and gives it the time and space it deserves. The aim is to move beyond headlines and soundbites and focus on what is really happening, who is affected, and what needs to change. After Health of a Nation in October, Safety of a Nation in November and December, and Education in Transition in January, our February focus is Sustainability & Climate Action.

This is not a distant or abstract debate. It is already shaping everyday life for many Kenyans. Farms are drying up in some regions while others face devastating floods. Food prices are rising, energy costs are biting, and families are rebuilding again and again after extreme weather events. Climate change is no longer a future threat. It is a present reality that is influencing livelihoods, health and the wider economy.

Our coverage will also take in the broader picture. We will look at the transition to clean and affordable energy, the potential for green jobs, the push for more sustainable cities, the state of environmental governance, and the flow of climate finance. Where plans exist on paper but fail in practice, we will ask hard questions about accountability and implementation.

Importantly, Sustainability & Climate Action is not only about highlighting problems. It is also about solutions. We will spotlight innovation, community driven initiatives, private sector efforts and youth led action that point to practical ways forward. The goal is to move the conversation from alarm to action.

Above all, this is a conversation Capital FM wants to have with its audience. If climate change is affecting your life, your work or your community, your voice matters. Be part of the conversation as we examine what sustainability truly means and what meaningful climate action must look like for Kenya’s future.

