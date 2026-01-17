Connect with us

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine Rejects ‘Fabricated Results’ as Museveni Extends Lead in Provisional Count

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 — Uganda’s opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has rejected provisional presidential election results showing incumbent President Yoweri Museveni with a commanding lead, alleging widespread electoral fraud.

According to figures released by the Ugandan Electoral Commission (EC), Museveni has secured 75.38 percent of the vote, while Kyagulanyi trails with 20.71 percent.

The results are based on partial tallies from the January 15 poll and remain provisional.

Kyagulanyi dismissed the figures as illegitimate, accusing the EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, of announcing results without transparency.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the opposition leader urged supporters to disregard what he termed “fake results.”

“Ignore the fake results being announced by Byabakama. He cannot tell anybody where those results are coming from. Our agents at the tally centre are demanding the source of these figures, and the regime enabler has no answer,” Kyagulanyi wrote.

The opposition leader further claimed that military personnel surrounded and breached his residence shortly after he cast his vote, raising fresh concerns about voter intimidation and the integrity of the electoral process.

Tensions escalated further following allegations of deadly security operations targeting opposition figures. Kyagulanyi accused state security forces of raiding the home of National Unity Platform (NUP) Deputy President for Buganda, Muwanga Kivumbi, an operation he claims resulted in the deaths of ten supporters. He said the incident followed similar raids on other regional party leaders.

Describing the government’s actions as “the insanity of a regime in its twilight,” Kyagulanyi warned that continued repression would provoke resistance.

Amid the rising political volatility, the United States Embassy in Kampala issued a security alert advising U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings and demonstrations, citing reports of unrest and heightened security deployments.

The Electoral Commission says it is continuing to consolidate results from across the country, even as domestic and international scrutiny intensifies over the credibility of the process.

