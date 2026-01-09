Top 2021 KCPE candidate eyes mechatronics engineering after straight As in KCSE

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 9 – Ashley Kerubo Momanyi, who topped the 2021 KCPE exams with straight As is now eying a degree in mechatronics engineering after emerging among the top performers in the 2025 KCSE, again scoring a rare straight A.

With a passion for innovation and problem-solving, Ashley plans to pursue a career in mechatronics engineering, a multidisciplinary field combining mechanical, electronic, computer, and control engineering.

Speaking from her family home in Kisumu on Friday, following the release of results by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, Ashley shared her excitement about the path ahead.

“I am fascinated by how different systems work together to solve real-world problems,” she said. “Mechatronics offers a strong foundation across engineering disciplines, and in the future, I hope to explore areas such as astrophysics.”

Ashley expressed gratitude to God, her family, and teachers for supporting her academic journey.

“I am deeply thankful to God and everyone who stood with me throughout my secondary school years,” she said. “When I saw my results, I felt an overwhelming sense of joy. It was difficult to fully comprehend in the moment, but I’m grateful that the hard work paid off.”

Her mother, Rose Abwunza, praised Ashley’s discipline and commitment.

“It’s her time. She has always worked hard, and this result reflects her dedication,” she said.

The 2025 KCSE results showed overall improvement in national performance, with more candidates attaining higher grades compared to previous years.

As celebrations continue in schools and homes across the country, Ashley Kerubo Momanyi’s story stands out as an inspiring example of ambition, discipline, and academic excellence, showing that determination and a clear vision can turn dreams into reality.