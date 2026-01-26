Connect with us

The assailants first invaded the chief’s residence, shooting him at close range. The attackers then detonated an explosive device on his vehicle parked outside the home/Illustrated

NATIONAL NEWS

Al-Shabaab attack in Garissa kills Chief and Primary School Teacher in Hulugho

A Location Chief and a primary school teacher were killed in a suspected al-Shabaab attack in Hulugho, Garissa County. Security forces are investigating as militants flee the scene.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — A Location Chief and a primary school teacher were killed early Monday in a suspected al-Shabaab attack in Hulugho town, Garissa County.

The victims were identified as Abdifatah Mohamud, Boma Location Chief, and Stephen Vundi Musili, a teacher at Hulugho Primary School.

Security officials said the attack took place at dawn, when heavily armed militants struck multiple targets in the area.

According to police reports, the assailants first invaded the chief’s residence, shooting him at close range. The attackers then detonated an explosive device on his vehicle parked outside the home. Family members inside the house were unharmed after taking cover.

The militants subsequently targeted the teacher’s home, forcing him outside before killing him a short distance away. The attackers immediately fled the scene.

Authorities also reported that the group opened fire on Hulugho Police Station in a probing attack, using AK-47 rifles and a rocket-propelled grenade. No injuries were reported at the station.

Security officers later confirmed that both the chief and the teacher had died from gunshot wounds. Their bodies were transferred to a local mortuary as investigations commenced.

Hulugho, located near the Kenya–Somalia border, is a region frequently targeted by al-Shabaab militants who exploit porous border crossings to carry out attacks.

Local leaders, including Edo Udgoon Siyad, Garissa Woman Representative, and Abdi Ali Abdi, MP for Ijara, condemned the attack and called for enhanced security operations in the region to protect residents and public servants.

