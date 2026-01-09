Connect with us

2025 KCSE Results Set for Release in Eldoret

A total of 996,078 candidates sat the national examination across the country, making it one of the largest KCSE cohorts in recent years.

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – All is set for the release of release the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results in Eldoret commencing 9:30 am.

The Ministry of Education said preparations for the release are complete, paving the way for candidates, parents and schools across the country to access the results.

Education stakeholders are keenly awaiting the results, which will determine placement into universities and other tertiary institutions.

The Ministry was expected to announce the official release venue, time and access modalities later on Thursday.

The KCSE examination is administered by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

Previously, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba highlighted that the Ministry has continued the practice of issuing KCSE results in January. In a move aimed at reducing delays caused by unpaid school fees, students will now collect their certificates from sub-county education offices rather than their former schools.

The 2025 KCSE exams ran from October 21 to November 14, 2025. During this period, 418 candidates were reported for examination irregularities.

The marking process also faced a temporary disruption when approximately 800 examiners at Maryhill Girls High School in Thika went on strike in protest over poor working conditions and limited communication from the Ministry after their arrival on November 30, 2025.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) later clarified that the dispute had been resolved, confirming that all examiners had been paid and dismissing claims that coordination fees were pending.

