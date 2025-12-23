Why Access to Viagra and Other Prescription Drugs Will Tighten from January

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 23 -The Ministry of Health has launched a major crackdown on the illegal sale of prescription-only medicines, warning that pharmacies, wholesalers, distributors, or individuals dispensing drugs such as sildenafil (blue pill) without a valid prescription will face strict regulatory and legal action.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the enforcement drive is part of the government’s effort to strengthen oversight of prescription medicines and safeguard public health.

“Sale or dispensing of prescription-only medicines without a valid prescription is unlawful,” CS Duale said.

“Those found in violation are liable to sanctions, including seizure of products, suspension or revocation of licences, and disciplinary or criminal proceedings.”

The Ministry has introduced several measures to tighten controls across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Starting 1st January 2026, all batch or lot numbers for imported, exported, and locally manufactured health products will be declared through an online system, making traceability and monitoring of prescription medicines, including sildenafil, mandatory.

CS Duale also highlighted the finalisation of the Track and Authentication Standard for Health Products and Technologies, which, once formalised, will enhance accountability, visibility, and traceability across the supply chain.

Targeted Inspections

To enforce compliance, the Ministry is undertaking risk-based inspections of wholesalers, distributors, and retail pharmacies, with systematic verification of prescription records. In Nairobi, 100% of licensed wholesalers are being inspected ahead of the 2026 licensing cycle.

“Practitioners found to be non-compliant are routinely referred to the Board’s Ethics and Disciplinary Committee for action,” Duale said.

“To date, more than ten practitioners have faced disciplinary proceedings, and following the appointment of new Board members in November, the EDC will be fully operational from January 2026, enabling swift action on pending and future cases.”

The Ministry is also finalising the public scheduling of medicines to clarify which drugs require prescriptions, while additional regulatory staff are being recruited to enhance inspection coverage and enforcement at the retail pharmacy level.

As part of the crackdown, the Ministry has continued public awareness campaigns on the risks associated with misuse of prescription-only medicines.

CS Duale noted that over 5,500 healthcare professionals have participated in ministry-facilitated continuing medical education programs, while more than 4,000 providers have received in-person training on regulatory compliance, patient safety, and rational use of medicines.

“These initiatives are essential to protecting public health and ensuring that medicines are used safely and responsibly,” Duale said.