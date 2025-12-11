Connect with us

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir.

US Accuses South Sudan of Obstructing Humanitarian Aid, Threatens Aid Review

Washington said Juba has continued to impose illicit costs on those trying to help its people, citing exorbitant new fees on humanitarian shipments and interference with United Nations peacekeepers.

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 11 – The United States has issued  warnings to South Sudan’s transitional government, accusing it of deliberately obstructing humanitarian operations and violating its international obligations.

In a statement released by the U.S. Department of State under the African Affairs docket, Washington said Juba has continued to impose illicit costs on those trying to help its people, citing exorbitant new fees on humanitarian shipments and interference with United Nations peacekeepers.

“These actions constitute egregious violations of South Sudan’s international obligations.We call on the transitional government to halt these actions immediately,” the statement indicated.

“ If it does not, the United States will initiate a comprehensive review of our foreign assistance in South Sudan with the likelihood of making significant reductions.”

The U.S. accused South Sudanese leaders of refusing to accept responsibility for the worsening humanitarian crisis while simultaneously demanding increased donor funding.

“This is a false narrative.The humanitarian crisis in South Sudan is driven by poor governance, a failure to spend public revenue for the benefit of the people, the insecurity created by South Sudanese leaders, and the predatory rent-seeking that is directed against humanitarian aid,” the statement noted.

Billions Spent, Little Impact

Washington pointed out the scale of American support over the past decade, revealing that U.S. taxpayers have provided more than $9.5 billion in foreign assistance since South Sudan became independent in 2011.

During that same period, the transitional government is estimated to have earned $25 billion in oil revenue, which the U.S. says has not been used to address urgent public needs.

“The South Sudanese people should see public revenue used appropriately, including for payment of public sector salaries, funding of health and education services, and support for people in need,” the statement said.

“The transitional government should start being a partner to those trying to help its people rather than obstructing their work.”

Breaking Point

The State Department noted that U.S. engagement with South Sudan dates back decades long before independence but warned that continued abuses by the government cannot be ignored.

“We value that history, but we cannot leave the transitional government’s abuses unanswered,” the statement said.

“To do so would create the moral hazard of further encouraging the transitional government to persist in the approach that has exponentially worsened South Sudanese humanitarian need.”

Quoting former President Donald Trump’s stance on foreign relations, the State Department echoed his warning that the United States will not be taken advantage of.

“For far too long the transitional government has done so, exploiting our taxpayer dollars, taking advantage of the United States, other donors, and its own people.This behavior must stop immediately,” the statement noted.

