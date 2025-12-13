Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said a hearing would be a 'meaningful milestone' for victims

Headlines

UN completes investigation into ICC prosecutor’s alleged sexual misconduct

Published

AMSTERDAM, Dec 13 – The United Nations has completed an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, the presidency of the court’s governing body said.

The findings will remain confidential while an external panel of judicial experts reviews them – a process that is expected to take up to 30 days, the ICC’s governing body said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Khan, stepped aside temporarily in May 2025 as an investigation by the United Nations into alleged sexual misconduct by him nears its end, his office said on Friday.

Khan’s office said the prosecutor had taken leave until the end of the investigation by the U.N. Office of Internal Oversight Services.

In a written statement, Khan’s attorneys rejected all allegations of wrongdoing. They said he said he had taken leave because media attention on the matter affected his ability to focus on his work but did not intend to resign.

“Our client remains the prosecutor, has not stepped down and has no intention of doing so,” law firm Carter-Ruck said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EAC

Kenyans in Tanzania urged to ‘shelter in place’ ahead of December 9 protests

The Kenya High Commission in Dar es Salaam urges Kenyans in Tanzania to shelter in place and avoid protest areas amid potential unrest on...

December 6, 2025

Top stories

ICC Closes Kenya Case But Pursuing 2 Fugitives For Witness Tampering

They include Philip Kipkoech Bett and Walter Barasa, who are still at large.

December 1, 2025

World

ICC hears war crimes case against Ugandan rebel leader

Despite an arrest warrant issued 20 years ago, Kony, the founder and leader of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), has managed to evade arrest.

September 9, 2025

World

War crimes probably being committed in Darfur, ICC finds

Targeted sexual violence against women and girls of specific ethnicities was named as one of the most disturbing findings to emerge from the ICC...

July 11, 2025

ICC

ICC prosecutor steps aside until sexual misconduct probe ends

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor has stepped aside pending the conclusion of a probe into a misconduct allegation against him, his office said...

May 17, 2025

World

Hungary to withdraw from International Criminal Court

Orban had invited the Israeli leader as soon as the warrant was issued last November, saying the ruling would have "no effect" in his...

April 3, 2025

World

ICC condemns US sanctions and vows to continue ‘providing justice’

The ICC said it "stands firmly" by its personnel and the order seeks to harm its "independent and impartial" work.

February 7, 2025

Top stories

Trump sanctions International Criminal Court, calls it ‘illegitimate’

He said the ICC's recent actions "set a dangerous precedent" that endangered Americans by exposing them to "harassment, abuse and possible arrest".

February 7, 2025