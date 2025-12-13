UN completes investigation into ICC prosecutor’s alleged sexual misconduct

AMSTERDAM, Dec 13 – The United Nations has completed an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, the presidency of the court’s governing body said.

The findings will remain confidential while an external panel of judicial experts reviews them – a process that is expected to take up to 30 days, the ICC’s governing body said.

Khan, stepped aside temporarily in May 2025 as an investigation by the United Nations into alleged sexual misconduct by him nears its end, his office said on Friday.

Khan’s office said the prosecutor had taken leave until the end of the investigation by the U.N. Office of Internal Oversight Services.

In a written statement, Khan’s attorneys rejected all allegations of wrongdoing. They said he said he had taken leave because media attention on the matter affected his ability to focus on his work but did not intend to resign.

“Our client remains the prosecutor, has not stepped down and has no intention of doing so,” law firm Carter-Ruck said.