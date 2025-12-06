Kenyans in Tanzania urged to ‘shelter in place’ ahead of December 9 protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 — The Kenya High Commission in Dar es Salaam has issued a safety advisory to Kenyans living in Tanzania, urging them to “shelter in place” and avoid areas where demonstrations may occur ahead of planned nationwide protests on December 9.

In the advisory released Friday, the Mission noted growing concern among Kenyans in Tanzania following widespread reports about possible demonstrations linked to tensions after Tanzania’s disputed October 29 general election.

While expressing hope that Tanzania’s Independence Day, marked on December 9, would proceed “in peace and tranquillity,” the High Commission cautioned its could not rule out unrest.

“Should there be reports of unrest, remain indoors and limit all non-essential movement,” the advisory stated, emphasizing vigilance and adherence to safety measures.

The Mission outlined precautionary steps for Kenyans in Tanzania, including monitoring verified local media, following the High Commission’s official communication channels, and avoiding all areas of protest or large gatherings, noting that situations could escalate rapidly.

The Commission also advised Kenyans to prepare for possible communication disruptions, maintain essential supplies—including food, water, and medication—and keep phones fully charged with a backup plan to stay in touch with family.

The advisory comes amid heightened international concern over stability in Tanzania following an election marred by violence, an internet shutdown, and allegations of mass killings.

Multiple advisories

On December 1, the United States issued a security alert for its citizens in Tanzania, warning of possible nationwide unrest beginning as early as December 5, ahead of planned December 9 anti-government demonstrations.

The US Embassy cited prior post-election unrest that resulted in “destruction of public infrastructure, violence against civilians, internet shutdowns, and major travel disruptions.”

It warned of potential curfews, roadblocks, ferry suspensions, flight disruptions, and heightened scrutiny of foreign nationals, including phone and electronics checks.

Israel followed with its own advisory on December 5, cautioning citizens to avoid public gatherings and prepare for potential instability.

The alert highlighted the possibility of additional protests days before December 9 due to “violent demonstrations and widespread public disturbances” following the October election.

Tanzania is facing mounting pressure over allegations of widespread abuses during the post-election period.

Opposition groups and rights organisations said security forces killed hundreds of civilians —claims that the government has neither confirmed nor directly addressed.

A commission of inquiry has been established, though critics question its independence.

An international coalition of lawyers and human rights groups filed an 82-page submission with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on November 13, accusing President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s government of crimes against humanity, including mass killings and clandestine burials.

International scrutiny intensified after a CNN investigation used satellite imagery, geolocated videos, eyewitness accounts, and forensic analysis to link security forces to killings and alleged mass graves.

The UN Human Rights Office has indicated that multiple sources suggest hundreds may have been killed.

President Suluhu, declared the election winner with 98 per cent of the vote, has faced criticism for the conduct of the election, which barred key opposition figures from competing and imposed a five-day internet shutdown.