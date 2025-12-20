Connect with us

EDUCATION

Uhuru Kenyatta urges youth to make Kenya a Global Hub of Innovation

The former President applauded the upcoming rollout of new market-driven programs in STEM, Data Science, Pharmacy, Chemistry, and Judicial Science, describing them as timely steps toward making Kenya a leader in global education.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya Dec19 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged young Kenyans to look beyond borders and position the country as a global hub of innovation, creativity, and excellence.

In his keynote address as the Chief Guest during the 21st Graduation Ceremony of Kabarak University, where 2,390 graduands were conferred with degrees, diplomas, and certificates, Kenyatta urged the graduands to embrace a global mindset and use their knowledge to build Kenya’s competitiveness in science, technology, and innovation.

“You are entering a world where borders are less important than ideas. Kenya is already recognized for leadership in ICT, fintech, and renewable energy. With your skills, you can position Kenya as a hub of innovation, not just in Africa, but globally.” the former President said.

The former Head of State congratulated the graduands for their achievements, praising Kabarak University for nurturing excellence, entrepreneurship, and ethical leadership. He noted that the institution, founded by the late President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, has remained true to its founding vision of faith, excellence, and service.

“Today, as we witness the graduation of 2,390 candidates, we see that vision alive and thriving. Kabarak University has grown from graduating a few hundred students to thousands today, becoming a beacon of higher education in Kenya and beyond, just as Mzee Moi envisioned.” Uhuru remarked.

Kenyatta commended the university’s emphasis on innovation and applied research, highlighting student projects that have advanced from prototypes to patents and commercialization.

He also applauded the upcoming rollout of new market-driven programs in STEM, Data Science, Pharmacy, Chemistry, and Judicial Science, describing them as timely steps toward making Kenya a leader in global education.

Speaking during the ceremony, Kabarak University Chancellor Gideon Moi reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, announcing the commissioning of a renewable energy project to power learning and research.

“We are commissioning the first phase of our renewable energy project, providing reliable, clean power for uninterrupted learning, research, and innovation. This milestone reinforces Kabarak University’s leadership in sustainable education, positioning us as a pioneer in Africa.” Moi said.

