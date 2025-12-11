Traffic Disruptions Expected in Nairobi on December 12 Ahead of Jamhuri Day Celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Motorists are advised to anticipate major traffic disruptions on Friday, as police implement security measures for the Jamhuri Day celebrations.

According to Nairobi Regional Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo, key areas in the Central Business District (CBD) and around Nyayo Stadium will be closely monitored to ensure public safety during the national event.

To facilitate smooth proceedings, parts of the Nairobi Expressway will be temporarily closed. Vehicles coming from Lang’ata Road towards the CBD will be redirected at the Madaraka Road roundabout towards Lusaka Road.

Those entering from Westlands will exit at Bunyala Road starting from 7 a.m., while motorists coming from Mlolongo will exit at Capital Centre. The closures are expected to last until 3 p.m., partly due to the expressway’s proximity to Nyayo Stadium.

Other roads in Nairobi will remain open, but drivers are urged to cooperate with traffic officers managing diversions.

Gates at Nyayo Stadium will open early at 5 a.m., with designated parking available for dignitaries inside the stadium. The general public will be accommodated in the Lang’ata–Mombasa Road loop, which will also be temporarily closed to traffic.

Authorities have called on all road users to plan ahead, follow traffic instructions, and exercise patience during the celebrations.