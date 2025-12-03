Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Police name 7 suspects behind Kariobangi church violence

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 — The National Police Service (NPS) has arrested seven suspects linked to violent disturbances that broke out on Sunday, November 30, at PCEA Kariobangi North, where former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was attending a church service.

In a statement released Tuesday, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said officers arrested the suspects in the Lucky Summer area, and they are currently being processed ahead of arraignment.

The NPS identified the suspects as Charles Otieno Opiyo, Wilson Okoth, Michael Mutunga Kavulunze, and Brian Omondi Odhiambo, alias “Bryo.”

Others are Reggy Opiyo Otwole, Elisha Otieno Ochieng, and Gordon Odhiambo Onyango.

Police said additional arrests are expected as investigations progress.

“Further arrests [are] expected upon completion of investigations, including photographic and acoustic analysis reports,” Nyaga said.

He urged the public to support the probe by sharing any information related to the incident, encouraging witnesses to report to the nearest police station or use toll-free hotlines.

Nyaga reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to addressing criminality “firmly within the confines of the law.”

The arrests come amid heightened political tension after former Deputy President Gachagua accused President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja of orchestrating the confrontation that disrupted the church service.

Gachagua alleged hiring of groups to destabilize the gathering, triggering clashes between rival factions outside the church compound.

Police fired in the air and lobbed teargas as they tried to restore order, with some of the effects reportedly spilling into the sanctuary.

“The invasion came with stone-throwing and violence. Goons [were] sent to attack worshippers inside the church while women and children [were] present,” Gachagua claimed.

‘Attack on religious freedom’

He criticized officers for deploying teargas near the chapel, calling it an affront to religious freedom.

Gachagua termed the chaos politically motivated, saying such actions erode public trust in government.

“The more President Ruto relies on police and goons to harass and intimidate people, the more Kenyans will drift away from him,” he remarked.

Gachagua linked the incident to shifting political dynamics in Nairobi, citing the recent Kariobangi North by-election where the UDA candidate placed fourth while the Democratic Change Party (DCP) secured victory.

He said the outcome signaled a broader political realignment ahead of the 2027 elections.

“This is just the beginning. We will win the Nairobi governorship in 2027,” he declared, urging his supporters to remain resilient amid what he termed “intimidation and harassment.”

The November 30 incident has deepened political rifts in the capital and set the stage for heightened scrutiny of security operations at political events.

