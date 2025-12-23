Kenya Chinese Women Association donates aid supplies to children’s rescue center – China Daily

The Kenya Chinese Women Association donated a range of aid supplies, including milk powder, baby food, diapers and toys, to the Nairobi Children’s Rescue Centre on Thursday ahead of the Christmas offering support to the orphaned and abandoned infants.

Nairobi Children’s Rescue Centre is the only government-run institution in Nairobi, Kenya, that provides temporary care for children from birth to seven years of age. The center currently houses 57 children and is staffed by 14 government employees and nine volunteers.

The donation, valued at about 700,000 Kenyan shillings ($5,430), was tailored to the center’s needs, as nearly half of the children in its care are under 1-year-old, according to the association.

“The needs of children vary greatly from one institution to another,” Margaret Kagwiria, manager of the center said.

“In our case, we care mainly for very young babies, so our needs focus on infant nutrition and essential baby supplies. That is why we provide a specific list for donators to make sure the items donated are appropriate and usable for the children.”

This year’s donation marks the first time the Kenya Chinese Women Association has partnered directly with a Kenyan government institution for its annual Christmas charity drive.

The association, established in 2017 as a nonprofit organization, has carried out Christmas donations for eight consecutive years, reaching children in low-income communities in Nairobi.

“For the past eight years, our Christmas donation has become a tradition,” said Bao Ping, chairperson of the association, adding Chinese community in Kenya is making an effort to engage more deeply with local society.

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture and Children Services Hannah Wendot Cheptumo expressed appreciation for the support, noting the importance of partnerships in child protection.

“Children in rescue and protection facilities represent some of the most vulnerable members of our society,” she said.

“As a government, our responsibility is to prevent harm, provide timely protection and care, and support pathways toward family-based care and long-term stability.”

Kenya’s Principal Secretary for children services Carren Ageng’o also encouraged broader engagement from the Chinese community in Kenya, including through corporate social responsibility initiatives.